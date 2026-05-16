Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $200 Bonus for PGA, MLB, Netflix MMA Fights

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will give new users a $200 bonus on May 16. Whether it’s MLB games like Phillies-Pirates and Mets-Yankees, the PGA Championship, or even Netflix MMA fights, this is a great way to get started.







New bet365 users can place a $10 wager on the game and receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or loses, provided the qualifying bets settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

bet365 Bonus Code Key Details

If you are planning to back either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Pittsburgh Pirates, the bet365 bonus code provides an excellent opportunity to build your bankroll. New bet365 users can unlock $200 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 wager on the game, and the bonus is awarded win or lose.

To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bet must contain minimum odds of -500 (meaning a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy -800 favorite is not) and must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotional offer. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

As a reminder, bettors signing up in Illinois will instead be eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, users signing up from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will not only receive the standard $200 in bonus bets, but they will also be rewarded with 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you successfully lock in the promotion, follow these simple activation steps:

Create an Account: Download the bet365 app and register for a new account by providing standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Use the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially enter the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. You will also need to claim the offer via the bet365 app. Place a Qualifying Bet: Browse the MLB markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Phillies, Pirates, or any other eligible sporting event.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the respective bonus bets, ready to be used on future matchups.

How to Use the bet365 MLB Bonus Code on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

When diving into the betting trends for this matchup, the Philadelphia Phillies have been reliable when the oddsmakers back them, posting a 17-11 record as the favorite this season while hitting the over in 57.1% of those contests. On the road, Philadelphia has played to a 10-11 mark. On the other side, the Pittsburgh Pirates have struggled to secure upsets, holding just a 5-8 record when playing as the underdog. However, the Pittsburgh Pirates have been tough in their own ballpark, boasting a 13-11 home record.

Offensively, the Pittsburgh Pirates hold a statistical advantage at the plate. Pittsburgh enters the game with a .251 team batting average and has scored 229 runs over the course of the season. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies have batted .235 collectively and pushed across 187 total runs.