DraftKings UFC 318 Promo Code Scores $150 Instant Fight Bonus

Sign up for a new account with the DraftKings UFC 318 promo code in time for Poirier vs. Holloway on Saturday night. Secure this offer to bet on fights on the main card event and even preliminary matches. Click here to sign up and place a $5 bet on any fight to secure $150 in bonus bets.







When you sign up before everything gets started, you will have a chance to bet $5 on any fight to unlock $150 in bonus bets. Those bonus bets could then immediately be used on more fights on Saturday. Just click on one of our links and create a new account to get started.

The Holloway vs. Poirier fight will headline the event. It is the last fight in Poirier’s career, and it will be a homecoming for him at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. DraftKings provides plenty of betting opportunities for this fight on Saturday.

DraftKings UFC 318 Promo Code: Activate Instant $150 Bonus

DraftKings UFC 318 Promo Code No Code Needed. Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB Profit Boost, The Open Championship Profit Boost Up to 50%, Dynasty Rewards, etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The best part of this promo with DraftKings Sportsbook is that you do not have to worry about winning your initial $5 bet. Once you place your wager on one of the fights for Saturday, you will secure your $150 in bonus bets.

For example, if you bet $5 on Poirier to win against Holloway, you will instantly get your $150 in bonuses. If you sign up and place your bet before UFC 318 starts, you will have the ability to use your reward on any other fight happening on Saturday night.

There are plenty of options to bet on each fight. There are the traditional fight lines, like the point spread, total rounds and moneyline. You can also bet on the method of victory and if the fight will go the distance.

Once you secure your $150 in bonus bets, make sure to use them within one week. Any unused bets will expire from your account after that period of time.

How To Sign Up With DraftKings UFC 318 Promo Code

Secure this promo by clicking here and going through the steps to create a new account. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. during this process.

When you have finished those steps, you will have to make an initial deposit to cover your $5 bet. This can be done with a credit card, debit card or any other compatible secure payment method. From there, just place your $5 bet to secure the $150 in bonus bets.

Use your bonuses within one week before they expire from your account.

Parlay Specials For UFC 318

Once you have signed up with the DraftKings UFC promo code offer, you will be able to claim several popular pre-made parlays for the biggest events in addition to your welcome offer. This includes UFC 318. Let’s take a look at some of the popular options for Saturday’s fights: