DraftKings Promo Code: Score $150 New User Bonus for MLB, WNBA, Boxing This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The DraftKings promo code for this weekend will take new users across a sports lineup of Wimbledon finals, WNBA, MLB and the Friday night Taylor-Serrano bout from MSG and turn a $5 first wager into $150 of bonus bets here .







Whatever the event, this is a great way to get in with a guaranteed 30-to-1 return of bonus bets and kickoff the sportsbook experience with a bang this summer.

DraftKings Promo Code for Taylor-Serrano, MLB, More

This automatic bonus can be scored with a simple $5 wager on any market that piques a bettor’s interest. When the customer applies the DraftKings promo code during signup, they will lock in the deal for the initial bet they make with the sportsbook.

For example, say a bettor places a $5 wager on the Phillies to beat the Padres today. This bet would qualify for the bonus, and no matter the outcome of the original wager, DraftKings will send the $150 bonus to that user.

This can also be done using any market of either the Fritz-Alcaraz or Sinner-Djokovic semi-final matches. Players can bet a cash wager on markets like the outright winner, set outcomes, an individual player’s first service of the game, break props or ace props, just to name a few. Any of these bets would qualify a bettor for the bonus, and they would be awarded the $150 bonus regardless of that bet’s outcome.

MLB Live Boost Pack, Wimbledon No Sweat Bet for Finals

Bettors can also find a bunch of offers once they settle their account and log into the DraftKings app. There, offers on the MLB, Wimbledon, soccer, the Scottish Open and more are available to lock in Friday.

Here are some of the best available for today:

MLB Live Boost Pack: Get a pack of odds boosts for any of today’s MLB games

MLB Parlay Boost: Enhance your MLB parlay, SGP or SGPx Friday with this promotion

No Sweat Wimbledon Bet: Get a bonus bet back if your wager on the Men’s semi-finals ends up losing

Scottish Open Boost: Bet on a top finish and get those odds boosted right now with this offer

College Football Futures Boost: Place a wager on any number of college football future bets and have DraftKings boost those odds today

Steps to Applying DraftKings Promo Code

Add all of the necessary personal and banking information with DraftKings to secure your new account. This will include the DraftKings promo code, which the sportsbook will indicate when you can apply that code, plus the following details:

Full legal name

Age

Home address

Location settings turned on with your betting device

$10 cash deposit to initiate your account

Secure payment method like a debit card, credit card, online bank or ApplePay

Connecting your online bank account

DraftKings will instantly award your account with the $150 in bonus bets once your wager of $5 is placed on a market Friday. These bets will be good for seven (7) full days. Bets left unused after this time period will expire.