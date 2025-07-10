DraftKings Promo Code: New Users Claim $150 Instant Bonus for MLB, Wimbledon Semis

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of this wonderful offer from DraftKings and guarantee yourself $150 in bonus bets when you place a $5 cash wager on the MLB or Wimbledon today. Register with the sportsbook using the DraftKings promo code here and make your first bet with the sportsbook on one of those markets. After you have done so, DraftKings will instantly send you the $150 bonus regardless of the outcome of your wager.







The bonus bets will arrive in the form of six (6) separate $25 bets. These bets can be used on any market you wish for the following week including other MLB games, the conclusion of the men’s or women’s Wimbledon tournament, the Club World Championship final or a match of the UEFA Women’s European championship.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, Wimbledon Semis, More

The MLB All-Star break is almost upon us, which means that teams are ready to make that second half push for the playoffs. While checking out the games, earn yourself an instant welcome offer by signing up with the DraftKings promo code. Your new account will instantly grant you a $150 bet-and-get on any first time bet you make of $5 or more.

So, for instance, say you take your first $5 and bet on the Mariners moneyline over the Yankees today. Then, even if the Mariners ended up losing, DraftKings would trigger the $150 bonus into your account, which would be available to you for the following week.

You can also use this offer on other markets, as well. Bet on a leg of Finland-Switzerland or Norway-Iceland in the UEFA Women’s Euro tournament or pick American Amanda Anisimova to upset world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka in their Wimbledon semi-final.

MLB Parlay Boost, Soccer SGP Promo and More

Check out other offers that DraftKings has in their app once your account has been locked in. Use these Thursday specials to increase your odds on MLB, soccer, tennis or your PGA wagers this week.

MLB Parlay Boost: Enhance the odds of your MLB parlay, same game parlay or SGPx when you use this promotion for Thursday

Soccer SGP(x) Boost: Bet on a same game parlay or SGPx of a UEFA women’s games today and get those odds increased

Scottish Open Boost: Bet on a Top 30 Finish parlay and raise the odds of your bet with this special today

WNBA SGP(x) Boost: Pick a WNBA game tonight and build your own same game parlay to take advantage of this promotion to enhance those odds

Using DraftKings Promo Code to Sign Up Right Now

DraftKings will need all of your necessary information to secure your account. This information will include all personal information, like your full name, age and the state you are currently located in plus the DraftKings promo code and your bank account details.

You will also need to make a cash deposit of $10 or more to initiate your account. This can be done from any approved payment option, but a debit card or your online bank work best.

Use the bonus bets you receive from this promotion over the following seven (7) days from receipt. Unused bets will expire after this time period. Bonuses do not have to be used together and can be spread out on multiple wagers with DraftKings.