DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB Return, The Open, Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a $150 bonus instantly in time for the MLB betting slate that returns Friday, July 18, The Open, UFC and more this weekend.

Sign up using the links below to take advantage of this generous DraftKings new user sign-up promo, and then dive into the wide range of in-app promos in terms of odds boosts, no sweat bets, parlay/SGP profit boosts and more.







Create an account and place a $5 bet the MLB, British Open or any other available sport and market. Players who start by placing this $5 wager will receive $150 in total bonuses instantly, no matter what happens with that first bet.

Don’t miss out on the chance to grab a fresh start on DraftKings Sportsbook. Players will have the chance to secure these bonus bets in addition to other in-app offers.

Use the links above to access this DraftKings promo code offer on any MLB game, the British Open, or any other sport and market. Risk $5 to get $150 instantly in bonuses, regardless of the outcome of the initial wager

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 Bonus Instantly for MLB

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos British Open Profit Boost Up to 50%, Soccer SGPx Profit Boost, British Open Top Finish 30% Boost, Dynasty Rewards, etc Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo will provide players with a chance to turn a low-risk wager into big bonuses on DraftKings. Any user who places a $5 wager will receive $150 in bonus bets instantly, as the outcome of that first bet does not matter.

New users will receive these bonus bets to use on the MLB, British Open, soccer, tennis, and more.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Players can sign up from a computer or mobile device in a matter of minutes. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Use the links above to redeem this offer. Make sure to input basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods (online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.)

Place a $5 bet on MLB to get $150 instantly in bonuses.

Any player who places that $5 initial bet will have access to bonuses for the MLB, tennis, British Open, soccer and more.

In-App Promos on DraftKings

DraftKings offers daily promotions in-app, on top of the already generous sign-up offer. On a daily basis, users are able to receive odds boosts, no sweat bets, parlay/SGP profit boosts and more.

As for today, there are two different profit boosts available for the British Open. There is a mystery boost that gives users a profit boost up to 50% on the British Open, and a Top Finish 30% profit boost.

Soccer fans can receive a profit boost on any SGP(x), which is another promotion available most days. Head to DraftKings to get in on the action.