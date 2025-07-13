DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB, Club World Cup Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers who sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer can score bonus bets for MLB and the FIFA Club World Cup final. Sign up here to make your opening bet on Sunday.









The outcome of your initial $5 bet doesn’t matter after activating this DraftKings promo code offer. You’ll receive $150 in bonus bets to use toward baseball, soccer and other sports.

There are plenty of MLB games to choose from on Sunday. You can make your first bet on the Cubs vs. Yankees, Rays vs. Red Sox, Mariners vs. Tigers, Mets vs. Royals, Pirates vs. Twins, Rangers vs. Astros, Braves vs. Cardinals, Dodgers vs. Giants or Phillies vs. Padres. It’s the final slate of action before the All-Star break.

Sign up here to claim the best DraftKings promo code offer. Get a $150 bonus after placing a $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, FIFA Club World Cup Final

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB Home Run Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, Soccer Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Opt-in to the MLB David Ortiz HR Boost Pack to receive two 34% boosts on Sunday. Use this to take Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Cal Raleigh or any other player to go long. Raleigh has been on fire, leading MLB with 38 homers this season.

A soccer parlay boost is available for the match between PSG and Chelsea. PSG is the favorite after beating multiple quality teams to make it this far in the first 32-team tournament. Chelsea has an easier route, making them a considerable underdog at MetLife Stadium.

Bet on Caitlyn Clark and other WNBA players with a 4+ leg parlay boost. Games include Dallas vs. Indiana, Atlanta vs. New York, Connecticut vs. Los Angeles and Washington vs. Seattle.

Grab $150 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Complete these steps to score a bonus on Sunday. New customers can start betting in just a few minutes.

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and phone number to verify your identity. Deposit $5 or more into your account with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet.

Win or lose, you’ll have (6) $25 bonus bets to use over the next seven days. Continue earning bonuses throughout the MLB season with Dynasty Rewards.

Boost for the Home Run Derby

Use this time to get in a bet on the Home Run Derby with an odds boost. It’s no surprise to see Raleigh with the best odds to win the competition at +295. He is followed by Oniel Cruz, James Wood, Matt Olson, Brent Rooker, Byron Buxton, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Junior Caminero. You can even bet whether the winner will be from the USA or rest of the world.

Redeem the current DraftKings promo code offer on Sunday and start with a $5 bet. Claim a $150 bonus for MLB, the WNBA and FIFA Club World Cup Final.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.