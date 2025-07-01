DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Betting Bonus for MLB, WNBA, Wimbledon

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

A $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will release a $150 bonus no matter the outcome. You’ll have (6) $25 bonus bets to use over the next seven days.

Get in your opening bet on any of the matchups on Tuesday. It will be the Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Padres vs. Phillies, Tigers vs. Nationals, Reds vs. Red Sox, Orioles vs. Rangers, Guardians vs. Cubs, Giants vs. Diamondbacks and White Sox vs. Dodgers.

Paul Skenes is taking the mound for the Pirates, who have won four-straight. He has a 2.12 ERA this season but still has a losing record due to a lack of run support.

HR Odds for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Use some of your bonus to bet on any player to go long. DraftKings also has a no sweat bet and parlay boost that can be used for MLB on Tuesday. These are the home run odds for just some of the best sluggers in MLB:

Aaron Judge: +180

Kyle Schwarber: +230

Byron Buxton: +320

Brent Rooker: +320

Pete Alonso: +310

Juan Soto: +340

Ronal Acuna Jr.: +215

Mike Trout: +245

Seiya Suzuki: +310

Cal Raleigh: +215

Ketel Marte: +330

Shohei Ohtani: +165

Raleigh leads MLB with 33 home runs so far this season. The Mariners are still six games behind the Astros in the AL West. He is followed by Aaron Judge, who has 30 homers for the Yankees. They currently hold a small lead over the Blue Jays and Rays in the AL East.

DraftKings Promo Code Releases $150 MLB Bonus

Start betting MLB after taking these steps. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

Profit Boosts for WNBA, Soccer, the Wimbledon

Take advantage of the Fever vs. Lynx profit boost to place your bets on the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Other bonuses can be found for the Wimbledon, CONCACAF Gold Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Team USA is back on Wednesday to face Guatemala.

Try connecting with your friends on DraftKings Social to see which teams they are betting on. And you can earn more bonuses throughout the MLB season through Dynasty Rewards.

