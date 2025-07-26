DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $150 MLB, UFC Fight Night, WNBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the DraftKings promo code offer to sign up for a new sportsbook account and get $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. Just bet $5 on any of Saturday's MLB games, WNBA games, UFC Fight Night on ABC, or round 3 of the 3M Open to unlock your bonus bets.





Plenty of big series continue across MLB on Saturday. The Blue Jays come into the third game of the series against the Tigers with the best record in baseball after winning the first two games. Other matchups like Phillies-Yankees, Dodgers-Red Sox and Mets-Giants provide interesting betting options, too.

If baseball does not appeal to you, the WNBA delivers two matchups with the Sparks visiting the Liberty and the Storm playing the Mystics. The 3M Open is an option to activate your offer, too.

Just bet $5 on any of these markets to secure your $150 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get Instant $150 Bonus Offer

DraftKingsPromo Code No Code Needed! Sign Up Using Links New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, MLB Profit Boost, WNBA Queen of the Court, WNBA Profit Boost, NBA Future Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The best part of this offer from DraftKings Sportsbook is that you do not have to worry about winning your $5 bet. Once you place your wager, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets before your initial bet even settles.

Let’s use one of the MLB games as an example. You could bet $5 on the Red Sox to beat the Dodgers on Saturday and get your bonus bets right away. If a moneyline bet does not appeal to you, a bet on the spread, total, a prop or even a parlay will activate this offer the same.

The two WNBA games and the 3M Open are also options for this promo. Just make sure your bet on any of those markets is at least $5.

Once you secure your $150 in bonus bets, use them within seven days before they expire from your account.

Register With DraftKings Promo Code

Click here or on any of our other links to get in on this welcome offer with DraftKings Sportsbook. From there, follow the steps below to register:

Enter basic personal information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking)

Place initial $5 bet on any market to activate $150 in bonus bets

After you receive the $150 in bonus bets, make sure to use them within one week. Any unused bonuses will expire from your account after that period of time.

In-App Offers With DraftKings Sportsbook

When you are set up with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will be able to claim in-app offers in addition to your welcome promo. These include profit boosts, no-sweat bets and more for various sports.

For Saturday, one of the options is the MLB Parlay Profit Boost offer. This allows you to get a profit boost for an MLB parlay, SGP or SGPx. The boost you get varies.

You can scroll to the MLB page to view popular pre-made parlay options or click on an individual game to find popular same game parlays.

Get up and running to take advantage of these opportunities with DraftKings Sportsbook.