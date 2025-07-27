DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, 3M Open Final Round Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Immediately award yourself $150 in bonus bets for the weekend when you upload the DraftKings promo code while registering right now for the sportsbook. This exclusive offer, only out to new fans like yourself, can be claimed by wagering just $5 on any MLB game Sunday. Use that first cash bet to qualify your wager on games like Braves-Rangers, Cubs-White Sox or Phillies-Yankees here .







The bonus will arrive in your account as six (6) individual bonus bets that are each worth $25 a piece. These bonuses can be used separate from each other, meaning that you have several opportunities to win cash over the next seven (7) days.

DraftKings Promo Code Scores Sunday July 27 Instant Bonus

Win or lose, DraftKings is offering every new customer $150 in bonus bets when they place a cash wager of $5 or more on a baseball market Saturday. This welcome offer is good for all new fans who sign up using the DraftKings promo code and make an eligible wager today.

A first time bet that qualifies for this offer could look like something similar to $5 on Aaron Judge to hit a home run against the Phillies today. Then, regardless of that actually happening or not, DraftKings will instantly send you the $150 bonus even before the game starts. You can then turn around and use those bets on that very same game, or any other market you choose, for the following week.

Another useful idea for this offer is to treat it like a no sweat bet. For example, say you bet $150 on the Cubs to beat the White Sox outright today. If the Cubs did win, you would take home both cash and the bonus. If they lost, DraftKings will still send you the bonus, basically replacing your lost cash wager.

MLB, NBA Future and 3M Open Offers All Available Today

There’s so much more you can find when you set up an account and log into the DraftKings app. The sportsbook has a bunch of unique offers available for all customers, including these specials that are running for July 27:

MLB Parlay Profit Boost: Bet on a parlay, same game parlay or SGPx with all MLB legs and increase the odds of your wager with this deal

Bet on a parlay, same game parlay or SGPx with all MLB legs and increase the odds of your wager with this deal WNBA SGP Boost: Use select WNBA games to earn yourself an odds enhancement on a same game parlay Saturday

Use select WNBA games to earn yourself an odds enhancement on a same game parlay Saturday Big Papi Boost: Back any player to homer with this David Ortiz-sponsored 34% profit boost

DraftKings Promo Code: Steps to Signing Up with The Sportsbook

Include several pieces of personal information, including the DraftKings promo code, to ensure that your account is secure with the sportsbook. Add your legal name, age, a mailing address, turn the location settings of your device to “on” and connect your bank to your newly established account.

Use a payment method, like a debit card or ApplePay, to make a first time cash deposit. This deposit should be at least $10 or enough to cover your first wager with DraftKings.

Bonus bets will hit your account instantly after your wager has been placed. These bets have a span of seven (7) full days to be used before they expire. Bonuses can be used separately or as a lump sum.