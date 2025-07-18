Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Doubles Winnings for MLB, UFC 318, The Open

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to get 10 100% profit boosts immediately after you bet $1 on any game. Take advantage of Friday’s loaded MLB slate of games as the All-Star break concludes or bet on The Open Championship as we inch closer to the final round this weekend. Click here to start the sign-up process.





Every team will be back in action on Friday across Major League Baseball, and the Red Sox-Cubs, Giants-Blue Jays and Brewers-Dodgers matchups are especially notable. The Open Championship will also continue throughout the weekend. New users will have plenty of chances to lock in their 10 100% profit boost tokens.

The profit boost tokens can be used to double your winnings on bets up to $25 on any game. Sign up today to make the most of your welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Double Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Racing, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All it takes to secure your profit boost tokens is a $1 wager on any market. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive your tokens before your initial wager even settles.

For example, maybe you are a big Dodgers fan and want to bet on them to beat the Brewers. If you put $1 on the Los Angeles moneyline, you will receive your profit boost tokens right away.

If you want to save a Dodgers moneyline bet for when you have your profit boost tokens, just place your $1 bet on any other market available on Caesars Sportsbook. This could be another MLB game, The Open Championship or several other options.

Once you secure your profit boost tokens, make sure to use them within 14 days, as they will expire from your account after that period of time.

Caesars Sportsbook Parlays For MLB Friday

When you start up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of pre-made parlays within the app. Just go to a league page or individual game page to see the popular options. Let’s take a look at some examples for Friday’s MLB games below:

Red Sox moneyline, Phillies moneyline, Blue Jays moneyline, Yankees moneyline, Tigers moneyline (+1587)

Tigers moneyline, Twins moneyline, Cardinals moneyline, Astros moneyline, Brewers moneyline (+2629)

No runs in 1st inning of Angels-Phillies, Giants-Blue Jays, Reds-Mets, Athletics-Guardians

Create your new account before first pitch to get in on the action with these pre-made parlays.

Secure Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code New User Offer

Claiming this offer from Caesars Sportsbook is easy. All you have to do is click here or on any of our other links to go to the registration page. Enter the promo code WTOPDYW to secure your welcome offer and enter basic personal information to create your account. This will include your legal name, mailing address, date of birth, etc.

All you have to do from there is make an initial deposit that will cover your $1 wager. This deposit can be made with a credit card, debit card or several other secure payment methods. From there, just place your $1 bet to unlock your 10 100% profit boost tokens.

These tokens will be valid in your account for 14 days before expiring.