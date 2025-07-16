Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings on WNBA, The Open

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who activate Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW can double their winnings this week. Set up a new account and start with a $1 bet to qualify for this offer.







New players can secure 10 100% profit boosts by placing a $1 wager on the WNBA, The Open Championship or any other market this week. Players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for players with this offer. Instead of locking new users into a one-time sign-up bonus, this promo comes with 10 different opportunities to win cash. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. From there, bet $1 to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers 10 Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Racing, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo is an opportunity for players to secure profit boosts for this week’s action. The WNBA season is in full swing as we get deeper into the summer. Not to mention, The Open Championship tees off on Thursday morning in Northern Ireland.

It’s also worth noting that the second half of the MLB season starts on Friday. New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook can double their winnings on the WNBA, MLB, The Open and more.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It won’t take long for new players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Caesars Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up. Make sure to choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

to start signing up. Make sure to choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the necessary prompts with basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of at least $10 to set up a new account.

Bet $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings with each boost.

The Open Championship Odds Boosts

The Open Championship begins on Thursday and Caesars Sportsbook has a variety of ways to get in on the action. We recommend checking out the daily odds boosts available for this PGA Tour major championship. Here is a look at a few of the most popular options this weekend:

Jon Rahm top five finish (ties are losses): +325

Rickie Fowler top 20 finish (ties are losses): +450

Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim each finish top 40 (ties are losses): +625

Tommy Fleetwood tournament winner (+3000)

Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Harris English and Wyndham Clark all to make the cut (+600)

