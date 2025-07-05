Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB This July 4th Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can could winnings for July 4th weekend MLB games and the Club World Cup when they use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Click here to start signing up and get 10 100% profit boost tokens awarded to your account to use on any market for a loaded sports slate.





All you have to do to lock in this promo is create a new account and bet $1 on any market. That will release 10 100% profit boost tokens to your account. You will then be able to double your winnings for bets on any market up to $25. Use those tokens within two weeks before they expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW to Double July 4 Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is easy to use, as you just have to place a $1 bet on any market. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will instantly unlock your 10 profit boost tokens.

As an example, you can bet $1 on the Yankees-Mets game and instantly receive your reward. You could then turn around and use those tokens for more wagers on Yankees-Mets, like prop bets. Or you could bet on more MLB games for July 4 or one of the Club World Cup games.

Just make sure you use these profit boost tokens within 14 days to make sure you fully capitalize on this welcome promo.

Caesars Sportsbook In-App Opportunities

When you are signed up with a new account, you will be able to take advantage of various in-app offers and boosts with Caesars Sportsbook. Claim odds boosts for MLB games, the Club World Cup and other sports set to take place on July 5th and in the coming days.

Check in at the beginning of each day to see what promos are available for each game.

You can also survey bets with boosted odds for several games. As an example, if you navigate to the MLB page and pick a game like Yankees-Mets, you can click on the boost tab to view wagers that have increased odds.

Sign up for a new account today to take advantage of all of these opportunities on July 5th.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Signing up to claim this welcome offer is easy, as all you have to do is click here and enter the promo code WTOPDYW. From there, you will just have to enter basic personal information to secure your account.

Next, you will need to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This deposit will cover your $1 bet to activate the welcome promo. Once you place your bet, you will receive your 10 100% profit boost tokens to use for bets up to $25.

From there, just make sure to use your profit boost tokens within 14 days, as they will expire after that period of time.