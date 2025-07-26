Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double UFC Fight Night, MLB Winnings

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and start reaping the rewards. New users can start with a $1 wager and double their winnings from there.







Set up a new account and start with a $1 bet on any game. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Caesars Sportsbook will provide new players with tons of different options this weekend. Anyone who activates this offer will have a head start on the games, Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. From there, bet $1 on any game to secure 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Racing, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 26, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Caesars Sportsbook. In fact, all it takes is a $1 wager to secure the 10 100% profit boosts.

From there, players can double their winnings on $25 wagers with each boost. We epxect to see a lot of interest in MLB and the WNBA, but there should be something for every sports fan. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to get in on the action.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

New players can sign up and redeem this Caesars Sportsbook promo in a matter of minutes. New users can follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW. Answer the necessary information sections and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Place a $1 wager on any game in any sport. Players will receive 10 100% profit boosts.

From there, new users will be able to double their winnings with each boost. There should be no shortage of options for new users. Start betting on MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf, soccer, UFC and more.

Saturday MLB Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. New users can go all in on the MLB games this weekend. There is no shortage of options for new players. Take a closer look at a few of the most popular options on the table:

Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger each to record over 1.5 total bases (+325)

Giancarlo Stanton and JR Realmuto each to hit a home run (+2300)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr,, Bo Bichette and George Springer each to record a hit (+225)

Shohei Ohtani and Alex Bregman each to record over 1.5 total bases (+300)

Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman each to record over 1.5 total bases (+450)

