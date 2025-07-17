Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double NBA Summer League, MLB Winnings

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $1 bet after signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Win or lose, you’ll get (10) 100% profit boosts. You can double your winnings over the weekend for parlays up to $25.

Get in your initial bet on the British Open. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Lee Westwood, Justin Thomas and other golfers are competing at Royal Troon in the final major of the year. You can find odds for live specials, matchups, hole props, distance props and more.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Return of MLB

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Profit Boosts for Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Racing, Tennis, Golf and Other Sports Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The MLB All-Star break officially ends on Friday as teams return for the second half of the season. Key series include the Red Sox vs. Cubs, Angels vs. Phillies, Padres vs. Nationals, Yankees vs. Braves, Orioles vs. Rays, Tigers vs. Rangers, Astros vs. Mariners and Brewers vs. Dodgers.

Use this time to get in your future bets for division winners and the World Series. Right now, the Dodgers have the best odds to repeat at +250. They are followed by the Tigers, Yankees, Astros and Phillies. Aaron Judge is favored to win the American League MVP, while Shohei Ohtani has the best odds in the National League.

How to Sign Up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these steps to apply profit boosts to multiple bets over the weekend. It can be used toward golf, basketball, baseball, MMA and more sports.

The result of your bet doesn’t matter, so the (10) 100% profit boosts are guaranteed. Be sure to use these boosts within the next 14 days.

Odds Boosts for UFC 318

The boosts from the welcome offer can be applied to your own parlays. Plus, Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are just some of the boosts you can find for UFC 318 on Saturday night:

Kyler Phillips, Brandon Allen, Francisco Prado and Ryan Spann all win (+800)

Roman Kopylov wins the first in the first round (+700)

The main event is between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. It will be the final bout for Poirier, and he gets to retire in his home state of Louisiana.

All your wagers will go toward earning more perks through Caesars Rewards. Raise your status to get betting bonuses and discounts for traveling.

