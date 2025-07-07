BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 MLB Betting Bonus Before All-Star Break

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure the latest promo with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to get a chance at $150 in bonus bets or a $1,500 first bet offer as the Major League Baseball season enters its final week of the first half. Click here to sign up fast and get up and running for all of the July 7th sports action, which also includes Wimbledon, soccer and more.







If you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you can start with a $10 bet, and if that bet wins, you will get $150 in bonuses to use on any market. New users in other states will get the $1,500 first bet offer. Sign up to bet on games like Phillies-Giants, Brewers-Dodgers, Astros-Guardians and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Bet $5, Win $150 Reward

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, Second Chance Soccer Token, Soccer Odds Boost Token, Soccer Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Most new users will receive the $1,500 first bet safety net. When you start your new account, you will be able to bet up to $1,500 on any sport and have your stake backed in full by BetMGM Sportsbook.

As an example, if you bet something like $1,000 on the Phillies to go out west and Cristopher Sanchez to deal following an NL All-Star team snub, you will secure a payout if you win. If your bet loses and the Giants get it done, BetMGM will give you your $1,000 stake back in a bonus refund.

If you get the $150 bonus offer, you should place your $10 wager on something that you believe is likely to settle as a win. Look at a wide variety of games and bets to find something you are comfortable with. If your $10 wager settles as a win, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets to use shortly after.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days before they expire.

MLB July 7 Preview

The game of the day takes place in San Francisco where the Phillies will look to win a third straight when they send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound against the Giants. The BetMGM bonus code can be utilized on either side of this game.

The Phillies have won three straight series coming into this matchup, but star Bryce Harper has struggled since his return to the lineup. Harper is just 3-for-17 with nine strikeouts and zero extra-base hits since his return.

Right now, the Phillies are installed as a -155 moneyline favorite.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

It is simple to sign up and claim this offer with BetMGM Sportsbook. Here is the step-by-step process to get up and running in time for the July 7 sports slate: