BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Bonus for MLB, UFC 318, The Open

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 new users can access a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) for UFC 318, MLB, soccer and more Saturday. Elsewhere, users can use the same code to gain a $1,500 first bet offer on the action. Click here to start the registration process.







Create a new account in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Players in these states can secure a $150 bonus with a $10 winning wager. New users in other states will have access to a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Sportsbook will have a wide range of markets available for players this weekend. Go all in with either offer on MLB, UFC 318, The Open or any other available sport.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for UFC 318, MLB, More

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer (all other live BetMGM states) In-App Promos UFC tokens, Daily Odds Boost, MLB Daily Free Game, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Remember, new players will be eligible for one of these two offers on BetMGM Sportsbook. Most players will have access to the flexible $1,500 first bet. Any losses will be offset with up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

Players who sign up in select states will receive a 15-1 odds boost (MI, NJ, PA and WV). Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on any game. Players who starts with a winning wager will receive $150 in bonuses.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Set up a new account in a few simple steps. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150. Answer the required information sections to create a secure profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $10 on any game to secure the $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA and WV.

Players in other states can start with a $1,500 first bet. A loss will trigger a refund of five bonus bets that add up to the initial stake.

July 19 Highlights

The event of the day probably comes Saturday night when Dustin Poirier looks to finish his storied UFC career with a bang. He’ll look to take out Max Holloway in the headline event of the UFC 318 card.

Meanwhile, MLB is back from the all-star break with another 15-game slate, led by matchups like Phillies-Angels, Red Sox-Cubs and Dodgers Brewers. Whether taking on these games, or making plays on the final rounds of The Open Championship, or, well, anything else this weekend, the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 will not only gain new users access to a top sportsbook sign up offer, but it will also lead to a slew of boost tokens.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.