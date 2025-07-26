BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Phillies-Yankees, MLB, WNBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Every team is back in action for Saturday’s MLB slate. The Blue Jays-Tigers series continues, while other important series like Phillies-Yankees continue. Last night, the Phillies powered past New York on the strength of two Kyle Schwarber homers. Today, they’ll send Ranger Suarez to the mound looking to secure a series win.

If the MLB games do not interest you, the WNBA delivers three matchups, including Mercury-Liberty and Aces-Lynx. The 3M Open will continue today, too.

New users in select states (MI, NJ, PA and WV) will receive the $150 bonus offer, while users in other states will get the $1,500 first bet safety net.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For MLB, WNBA Saturday

Most will receive the $1,500 safety net, so let’s go through that offer first. You will have the flexibility to bet up to that amount and get your stake refunded if your wager settles as a loss.

You can bet on any game with the $1,500 safety net, but let’s use the Phillies-Yankees game as an example. If you bet something like $800 on the Phillies to win, you will be able to secure a large payout if your bet settles as a win. A losing bet would trigger a bonus refund of $800 to your account.

If you get the $150 bonus offer, you must place a winning $10 bet to secure the reward. As is the case with the $1,500 safety net, you can place your $10 bet on any game with this offer.

A moneyline, spread, over/under or even a prop bet will work for this promo. Just make sure to place your $10 bet on something that you feel is likely to settle as a win.

Secure BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Welcome Promo

Claiming this offer from BetMGM Sports is easy. Just click here and go through the registration process. You will be asked to provide basic personal information (Legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email, etc.). Enter the bonus code WTOP150 to secure your welcome offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.). This will cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. Lastly, just place your bet to activate your welcome offer.

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be eligible to be used on any market for seven days before they expire from your account.

Popular SGP Options With BetMGM Sportsbook

When you are set up with your BetMGM Sportsbook account, you will be able to take advantage of popular pre-made parlay opportunities.

Just click on the specific league or game to view the popular options. These could be good opportunities to use bonus bets or some of the in-app promos that provide odds boosts.

Check in at the beginning of each day to survey the available promos and popular parlay options within the BetMGM Sportsbook app.