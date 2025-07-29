BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB Games (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users will be able to secure one of two welcome offers with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Start up a new account to bet on huge MLB games like Rays-Yankees, Cubs-Brewers and more with the promo you receive. Click here to start the easy registration process.





Start off with a $10 bet and get $150 in bonus bets with a win if you sign up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. New users in other states will get a $1,500 first bet safety net when signing up.

The aforementioned Rays-Yankees and Cubs-Brewers series have huge playoff implications. Others like Dodgers-Reds and Mets-Padres involve teams in the thick of the race, too. It is an urgent time for these teams with the trade deadline looming on Thursday.

The WNBA offers three games to bet on, too. The Aces-Sparks game headlines the slate, as Cameron Brink is set to make her return from her ACL tear.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 For MLB, More

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Any Sport Boost Token, Any Sport Parlay Boost Token, Golf Second Chance Token, MLB Daily Free-to-Play Game, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On July 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Staff

Both of these promos can be used to bet on any market available with BetMGM Sportsbook. The $150 bonus offer has the important caveat that you must win your $10 bet, so let’s go through that offer first.

You can place your $10 bet on any market, but you should look at a wide variety of options and pick one that you feel is likely to settle as a win. This could be a moneyline bet on one of the MLB or WNBA games, but you might want to dig into some prop markets.

There is a ton of options across BetMGM Sportsbook. Prioritize the likelihood that your bet will win, rather than the odds or potential payout. That way, you will maximize your chances at winning the $150 in bonus bets.

If you get the $1,500 first bet offer, you will have the chance to bet up to that amount while knowing that BetMGM has your back. A win will secure a large payout if your bet wins, but a losing bet will trigger a bonus refund equal to the amount you bet with this offer.

Claim BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer

Start the sign-up process by clicking here or on any of our other links. There, you will be able to enter the bonus code WTOP150 along with basic personal information, like your name, date of birth, address, etc. This will secure your new account and welcome offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card. This will cover your first bet to activate the offer you receive.

If you receive any bonus bets, you will have seven days to use them before they expire.

BetMGM In-App Offers

The BetMGM Sportsbook app allows users to claim in-app promos throughout the sports calendar. For Tuesday, users can secure an odds boost token and a parlay boost token to use for any sport. The second chance golf token is also available for Tuesday.

Throughout the MLB calendar, you can play the free-to-play daily swing game to win prizes. You can also watch the MLB.TV free game of the day within the app, making it easy to bet while you watch.

Sign up in time for Today’s action to take advantage of these promos.