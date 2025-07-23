BetMGM Bonus Code NW150: Get $150 MLB, WNBA, M3 Open Signup Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The MLB playoff race is heating up, and the Yankees-Blue Jays game has huge implications for the American League East. Other teams are jockeying for playoff spots as well, and the looming trade deadline is turning up the urgency for teams on the fringe of the playoff picture.

The lone WNBA game is a big one. The Dream-Mercury game will be important for the playoff picture, but it is also Brittney Griner’s first game back in Phoenix after leaving the organization in free agency.

Use either of the two offers to bet on any of these games. If you are a new user in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will get the $150 bonus offer. Users in other states will get the $1,500 first bet safety net.

New users who get the $1,500 first bet safety net will be able to wager up to that amount and get a bonus refund if their bet loses.

As an example, if you bet $700 on the Yankees to beat the Blue Jays tonight, you will get a big payout if the Yankees win. If the Blue Jays win, you will be given your $700 stake back in the form of a bonus refund.

If you get the $150 bonus offer, you must place a winning $10 wager to receive your reward. You should look at a wide variety of bets and find one that you think has a good chance of settling as a win. This could be a moneyline, spread, over/under or even a prop bet. You can bet $10 on any of Wednesday’s MLB games or the Dream-Mercury game to potentially win the $150 in bonus bets.

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they leave your account.

When you are set up with your new BetMGM Sportsbook account, you will be able to take advantage of several in-app opportunities in addition to the welcome offer you qualify for.

These offers include profit boosts, early payouts and more. Claim these rewards for Wednesday’s MLB and WNBA games. Moving forward, these types of offers will be available for golf, tennis, soccer and more.

You can also play the MLB Daily Swing game, which gives you a chance to win prizes to use within the BetMGM Sportsbook app.