Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $150 Bonus for Home Run Derby

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The MLB All-Star break is here and players can get in on the action with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Start with a welcome bonus before checking out the MLB Home Run Derby boosts. Click here to start signing up.







Create a new account and start with a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. The other option is a $1,000 safety net bet. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

This is an opportunity for baseball fans to win big during the All-Star break. Collect a welcome bonus for the Home Run Derby, NBA Summer League, WNBA or any other sport.

Click here to unlock bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB Home Run Derby Bet Boosts, 30% NBA Summer League Boost, 30% WNBA Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two different ways to approach this bet365 promo. On one hand, players can secure a guaranteed winner with any $5 bet. Players will receive $150 in bonuses no matter what happens in the selected game.

The safety net bet is for players who are feeling more adventurous. Pick a winner to receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who loses on this safety net bet will receive bonus bets back. Bet365 Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $1,000.

How to Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with bet365 Sportsbook is the only way to lock in a welcome bonus. New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start registering. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

to start registering. Apply bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Provide basic identifying information in the required fields to set up a secure profile.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 to secure the $150 bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet.

If that safety net bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

MLB Home Run Derby Bet Boosts

The MLB Home Run Derby is a unique way to bet with bet365 Sportsbook. This is an opportunity to bet on some of the biggest stars in baseball. Cal Raleigh is on pace to break the AL home run record and fans will get to see him up close and personal in the derby.

There are a ton of bet boosts available on everything from the Home Run Derby and WNBA to the NBA Summer League and tennis. Here is a look at a few of the boosts for the Home Run Derby:

Matt Olson to win the Home Run Derby (+900)

Junior Caminero to hit the most home runs in the first round (+1100)

Cal Raleigh to hit the longer home run (+1600)

Brent Rooker to reach the final (+450)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.