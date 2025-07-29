Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB, WNBA Signup Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This offer from bet365 is unique in the sports betting industry, as you will have the ability to choose how to start your account. A simple $5 bet activates your $150 bonus offer, and the $1,000 safety net offer allows new users to start aggressively and get a bonus refund if their bet settles as a loss.

The Rays-Yankees and Cubs-Brewers games headline a full slate of games. Other matchups like Dodgers-Reds and Mets-Padres have playoff implications, too.

Sign up before the action starts to take advantage of the welcome offer you desire with bet365.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Scores 2 Welcome Offers

The $150 bonus offer is the popular option, so let’s start with how to use that promo. A $5 bet activates this offer. The best part is that the outcome of your $5 bet does not matter, and you will receive your bonus bets before that initial wager even settles.

For example, you could bet $5 on the Yankees to beat the Rays on Tuesday. You will then immediately secure your $150 in bonus bets to use on any market available across bet365. Any market will work to activate this offer, just make sure that your first bet is at least $5.

If you prefer the more aggressive $1,000 first bet safety net, you will be able to wager up to that amount and get a bonus refund if your bet settles as a loss. If you bet something like $750 on the Yankees to win, you will have the chance to secure a large payout while knowing that you will get a bonus refund if your bet loses.

Use any bonus bets you receive with either offer within one week.

Score Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Promos

Click here or use one of the other links on this page to start the sign-up process with bet365. From there, follow the steps outlined below:

Enter bonus code WTOP365 to secure welcome offer

Enter basic personal information (Name, date of birth, address, email, etc.)

Make initial deposit with secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.)

Place initial bet to activate $150 bonus offer or use $1,000 first bet safety net

Bonus bets will be valid for one week after you receive them.

Bet365 Bet Boost Specials

When you are set up with a new bet365 account, you will have the ability to take advantage of several bet boost specials. Navigate to a specific sport to see the popular options. Let’s take a look at some of Tuesday’s MLB specials: