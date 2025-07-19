Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB, Poirier-Holloway UFC Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use one of the best welcome offers on the market for UFC 318 tonight by applying the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here and making a first time wager on Holloway-Poirier, Costa-Kopylov or any other match on the card. This exclusive code will then provide you with two new user options, a $150 automatic bonus or a $1,000 first bet safety net, that will be applied to the first wager you make tonight.







The $150 bonus is a guaranteed bet-and-get option once you place a wager of $5 or more on UFC 318, an MLB game or any other sporting event Saturday. The $1,000 bet safety option will work by repaying your initial stake, if it ends up losing, with an equal amount in bonus bets. Both offers will be available to any new customer, like yourself, who signs up with the code and makes their first cash wager with the sportsbook right now.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: 2 Offers for UFC, MLB

The third installment of Max Holloway-Dustin Poirier is bound to be a thriller and you can get one of the two welcome offers applied to your main event wager right now by uploading the Bet365 bonus code at signup. Bet365 is the only sportsbook on the market that is offering its customers a choice between their latest deals, helping you make the best bet this Saturday.

To score the $150 bonus, all you need to do is place a wager of $5 or more on any market that interests you. Then, Bet365 will automatically pay out that bonus, even if your original bet ends up losing.

For example, let’s say that you place a wager of $20 on Poirier to upset Holloway and take all three matches from him. Regardless of the fight’s outcome, Bet365 will send you the $150 in bonus bets. Which means that if your bet is successful, you take home a cash prize plus the bonus and, if you lose, you would still net yourself $130 in bonus bets.

However, if you are looking to make a more substantial wager Saturday, choose the first bet safety net. This new user deal will guard you against a bad decision and pay back your lost stake in bonus bets.

So, if you chose to bet something like $500 on a parlay that looked something like the Yankees moneyline, the Dodgers to cover and Max Holloway to win by KO/TKO/DQ, you would receive $500 in bonus bets if you lost. Bet365 would then give you an entire week to use those bets on whatever wagers you wanted.

MLB Instant Payout, UFC Same Game Parlay Options

You can also keep yourself in the action by using the Bet365 app for more promotional options Saturday. Check out deals for baseball, UFC 318, The Open Championship and other major sporting events right here:

MLB Instant Payout: Win your MLB moneyline bet instantly when the team you bet on goes up by 5+ runs

NBA Summer League SGP Boost: Build an Summer League same game parlay and enhance the betting odds of that wager right now

Parlay Boost Builder: Use UFC 318 and The Open Championship to make your own parlay or same game parlay and, for every leg you commit, earn an additional profit boost

Plus, check out all of the betting lines and prop bets for both UFC 318 and The Open Championship this weekend. Click on that sport’s tab and find a list of outright winners, round-by-round betting options, UFC “method of victory” bets, PGA player props and much more. In fact, bet365 figures to have some of the best NFL betting promos this season.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Creating Account Today

Bet365 will have directions on what personal information you will need to include and how to apply the Bet365 bonus code. Directions will tell you where to upload the code, and use the location settings of your device to determine you are in a legal betting state.

Other necessary information:

Full legal name

Age and date of birth

Home address

Secure deposit option, like a debit card

Cash deposit that covers your first wager

Bet365 will make any bonus bets available for a full seven (7) days in your account. Unused bets will expire after this time period. Bonuses do not have to be used in combination with each other, so you can spread them throughout multiple markets if you prefer.