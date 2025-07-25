Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Phils-Yankees, MLB, WNBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The MLB season rolls on with a loaded slate of games on Friday, while the WNBA delivers two huge matchups and the 3M Open continues. New users can score $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net when they use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to sign up.





Every team is in action on Friday across MLB, so you will have plenty of choices if that is the sport you want to bet on. Capitalize on games like Blue Jays-Tigers, Phillies-Yankees or Dodgers-Red Sox with your desired welcome offer.

If baseball isn’t your thing, there are two huge matchups in the WNBA with Mercury-Liberty and Aces-Lynx. Any 3M Open market will qualify, too.

Take advantage of the unique opportunity to choose your sign-up reward with the bet365 bonus code offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 For Friday MLB, WNBA, More

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB 50 Spins, WNBA 30% SGP Boost, MLB and WNBA Instant Payouts, MLB Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The $150 bonus offer is popular with bet365, so let’s run through the steps to use that first. You just have to place a $5 bet on any market to activate this offer. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will get your bonus bets before that initial wager settles.

For example, maybe you are a big Yankees fan and want to bet on them to beat the Phillies. You could then place a $5 bet on the New York moneyline to instantly unlock your $150 in bonus bets. You could then use your bonuses on any other market available across bet365.

If you opt for the more aggressive $1,000 first bet opportunity, you will be able to wager up to that amount while knowing you will get your stake back in the form of a bonus refund.

As an example, if you bet $900 on the outcome of one of the WNBA games, you could secure a large payout if your bet wins. If your bet loses, you will be given your $900 stake back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

To start up a new account, click here and enter the required personal information. This will include your name, date of birth, mailing address, email and more. During this process, enter the bonus code WTOP365 to secure the welcome offer.

Once you have completed those steps, you will be asked to provide a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit. This will cover your first wager with bet365.

Any bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for one week before they expire.

Bet365 In-App Boosts

When you are up and running with bet365, you will be able to take advantage of boosted bet specials within the app. All you have to do is scroll to a specific sport you are interested or even click on a game to see the same game parlay options with boosted odds.

These markets could be good opportunities to put your bonus bets to work, or you could place your initial $5 bet on one of these markets if you plan to use the $150 bonus offer.