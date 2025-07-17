Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA Summer League, The Open, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Baseball returns with a bang Friday as the surging Boston Red Sox travel to Chicago and face the Cubs at Wrigley Field. A historic backdrop for two of the game’s best — and most storied teams — is a great way to welcome back baseball following a brief hiatus. Whether it’s the matchup or any of the 14 others, bet365’s welcome offers are a great way to kickoff the return of a full sports calendar.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos 30% NBA Summer League SGP Profit Boost, Daily Lineups, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On July 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s start with the $1,000 first bet safety net offer. It is simple to use, as you will be able to wager up to that amount on any market and get your money refunded in the form of a bonus if your bet settles as a loss.

Maybe you want to bet on the NBA Summer League slate Thursday. You could put something like $800 the Mavericks moneyline. If they end up winning, you will receive a large payout. If the Magic win, you will get your $800 stake back in the form of a bonus.

The $150 bonus is a popular option, but it has an extra step required to activate it. You must place a $5 wager on any market to secure this offer. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive the bonus bets before it settles.

You could bet on the aforementioned game, but you could also place your $5 bet on any market for The Open Championship and get your $150 in bonus bets to use immediately.

Bonuses you receive with either offer will be valid for one week before they expire from your account.

How To Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Start the sign-up process by clicking. Enter the bonus code WEEK365 to secure your welcome offer and then provide basic personal information to complete your account.

Next, make an initial deposit that will cover your first wager with bet365. This can be done with a debit card, credit card, PayPal account, online banking, etc.

The Open Championship Bet Boosts

