Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get Best Signup Bonus for MLB, NHL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players who activate Underdog promo code WTOP can start snagging bonuses for the Stanley Cup Final and MLB. Take advantage of a state-specific offer in a few simple steps. Start signing up by clicking here .







New users can use a $5 play to secure a $50 bonus in MN and AL. Players in SC, WI and ND will be eligible for a $1,000 deposit match bonus. Anyone who registers in GA or UT will receive a combination of these offers. Players in all other Underdog Sports states will get one of the three above offers.

Between the Stanley Cup Final and MLB, Monday night has no shortage of options. Lock in a sign-up bonus and start making picks on the NHL, MLB, WNBA, NBA or any other available market.

Register with Underdog promo code WTOP to qualify for one of these sign-up bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offers 3 Sign-Up Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 in Deposit Match Bonuses (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of the Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer in Any Other Eligible State In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Underdog promo is a state-specific opportunity for new players. Remember, players in South Carolina, Wisconsin and North Dakota will qualify for a $1,000 deposit match. Players in Minnesota and Alabama will have access to a $50 bonus with any $5 play.

Sign up in Georgia or Utah to receive a combination of the deposit match and $50 bonus. Finally, anyone who activates this offer in a different state will receive one of the three options — a $1,000 deposit match, $50 bonus or a combination of the two.

How to Activate Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating an account on Underdog Sports is the only way to secure these offers. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here and apply promo code WTOP to start the registration process.

and apply promo code WTOP to start the registration process. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using instant bank transfer, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit/debit card, etc.

At this point, players are ready to start making picks and building entries on the games. Start with an entry on Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final or any other available market.

Stanley Cup Final Preview

The Florida Panthers have a chance to win back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals against the Edmonton Oilers. Not to mention, this is already three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances for Florida. Connor McDavid is the best player in the world and he’s racking up assists, but he only has one goal in five games.

Underdog Sports is one of the top options in daily fantasy for hockey fans. Tuesday night could be the final chance for players to make picks on the NHL until October. Don’t miss out on all the different ways to win.