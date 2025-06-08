Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim NBA Bonus for Thunder vs. Pacers Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP to unlock offers on the NBA Finals. Basketball fans can start making picks and building entries for Game 2 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. Click here to redeem this offer.







New users in SC, WI and ND can secure $1,000 in deposit match bonuses. Anyone who registers in MN or AL can play $5 to win a $50 bonus. Players in GA and UT will get a combination of these two offers. All new users in other Underdog Sports states will be randomly assigned a sign-up bonus.

Daily fantasy players can hit the ground running with any of these offers. Game 2 of the NBA Finals is on Sunday night with the Stanley Cup Final returning on Monday.

Click here to sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP and qualify for one of the state-specific offers.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks Multiple Offers

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 in Deposit Match Bonuses (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of the Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer in Any Other Eligible State In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are different offers based on the state where each player is located. Underdog Sports will deliver a sign-up bonus to all new players. Here is a look at each offer:

$1,000 in Deposit Match Bonuses (SC, WI, ND)

Play $5, Get $50 Bonus (MN, AL)

Combination of the Deposit Match and $50 Bonus (GA, UT)

Random Offer in Any Other Eligible State

The players who receive the “random offer” will receive one of the three options available in other states. This is an opportunity for daily fantasy players to hit the ground running.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating an account on Underdog Sports is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a quick look at a step-by-step guide for new players:

Click here and input promo code WTOP to unlock any of these offers.

and input promo code WTOP to unlock any of these offers. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

At this point, players are ready to lock in a state-specific bonus. The NBA Finals are the marquee event of the night on Sunday, but there are also options in the WNBA and MLB.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 2 Preview

The Pacers have won the first two games of each series so far during these playoffs. Will that trend continue in Oklahoma City on Sunday night? Indiana needed another late flurry with a Tyrese Haliburton exclamation point to win Game 1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 38 points, but it wasn’t enough.

Underdog Sports will have tons of different ways to make picks on the NBA Finals. Bet on over-unders for stars like Gilgeous-Alexander, Haliburton, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith and more.