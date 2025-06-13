New BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 MLB, NBA, NHL Father’s Day Weekend Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans will have a variety of opportunities to win $150 in bonus bets or claim a $1,500 first bet safety net for Friday by using the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Claim the welcome offer here and bet on the NBA Finals, an MLB game or the U.S. Open with a new account.

The offer that you have available to you depends on your location. Users in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) will be able to get the $150 bonus, which is contingent on you placing a winning $10 bet on any market available on BetMGM Sportsbook. Users in other states will be able to use the $1,500 first bet safety net when creating an account.

As mentioned earlier, your location will determine what promotion you are able to get. For the $150 bonus bet, your initial bet must win when you place your first wager after creating your account. This could be on any market in any game, including the Thunder moneyline for tonight’s NBA Finals action, or your favorite players point prop to go over.

For the $1,500 first bet safety net, you can use this offer on any wager up to that amount. So, if you bet the Thunder moneyline tonight and they won, you would get the straight cash payout based on the amount of your wager.

However, if that first bet loses, then you will be given your $1,200 stake back in the form of bonus bets to be used later. These promotions can be used on any market, and any bonus bets received will be valid for seven days before expiration.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code

To take advantage of this offer, click here and complete the registration process while entering the bonus code WTOP150. You will be asked to enter standard identifying information to confirm your account, which includes your name, address, date of birth, etc. Then, you will be asked to provide a preferred payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit on your new account. From there, you will be able to make your initial wager and take advantage of the welcome offer you are eligible for. As mentioned earlier, use any bonus bets you receive within the next seven days before they expire.

In-App Promos for Pacers-Thunder Game 4

On top of the new user promotions, BetMGM offers a wide range of in-app promotions for big sporting events on that day. For example, the NBA Finals is tonight, and with that thought in mind there is an offer to place a wager on who you think will score the first basket in tonights game. If it’s not your player, but he scores the second field goal of the game you will get your stake back. There are usually similar promotions for the Stanley Cup Finals games and golf events, like the U.S. Open. For MLB games, you will be able to claim profit boosts and play MLB daily swing, which gives you a chance to win cash or bonus bet rewards.