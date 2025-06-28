Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Jake Paul Fight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP2DYW to capitalize on Jake Paul's fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday. Click here to register and bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boost tokens to start up your new account.

Once you sign up with this new member offer, you can instantly unlock your 10 profit boost tokens with a simple $1 bet on the fight or any other market. This gives you a head start to grab boosts to double your winnings on wagers up to $25. These tokens will be valid for 14 days in your account before they expire.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for Jake Paul Fight

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for MLB, WNBA, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo gives you a perfect opportunity to maximize your winnings and make the most of your wagers to start your account. Once you place your $1 bet, you will have the flexibility to use your profit boost tokens on any market across the sportsbook.

These tokens can then be used on more markets for the Jake Paul fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., or they can be saved for other event. Caesars Sportsbook will have options for MLB, WNBA, Soccer, Golf and more.

With these profit boost tokens being available to you for 14 days after you receive them, you will have plenty of opportunities to put them to use and double your winnings for your next 10 bets after your initial $1 wager.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds, Preview

Paul comes into this fight with an 11-1 record with seven KO’s. His only loss game against Tommy Fury. Chavez’s last major bout came in 2019, when he lost to Daniel Jacobs. Going into this fight, Paul is the firm favorite. Take a look at the odds below for the bout:

Jake Paul: -750

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: +460

The good news is that regardless of which side you bet on with your $1 wager, you will qualify for the tokens no matter the result. Your tokens will also be given to you before your $1 bet even settles. Sign up now to redeem the welcome offer before the action starts.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Start the registration process by clicking here or on any of our other links. There, you will need to provide basic personal information, like your name, address, age, email, etc. During this process, make sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to secure the welcome offer upon completion of your account.

The next step is to make a secure payment method with a credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account or several other options. This deposit will cover your initial $1 wager to unlock the 10 100% profit boost tokens. Your tokens will be valid to be used on wagers up to $25. Make sure to use your tokens within 14 days, as they will expire after that period of time.