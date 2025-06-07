Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for NBA, UFC

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo will set up players with options on the NBA, UFC, NHL, MLB and more. This promo will provide players with a state-specific promo. Start the registration process by clicking here.
New users in select states can place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). Other new players can start with a $50 bet to get $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV). All other players will be eligible for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.
Fanatics Sportsbook is raising the bar for new players with this offer. Start betting on Thunder-Pacers in the NBA Finals or any other game this weekend.
Click here to redeem this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to start with 10 days of $100 no sweat bets, a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or a $250 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim These Sign-Up Bonuses
|Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
|Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|$1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)
|In-App Promos
|Daily Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|June 7, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Each new player will qualify for a sign-up bonus, but it depends on the state. Players can secure a guaranteed bonus or a no sweat bet.
Placing a $30 bet on any game will be enough to secure the $300 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA. Anyone who signs up in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV can win $250 in bonuses with a $50 bet.
Players in any other Fanatics Sportsbook state will have access to 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. Go all in on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other market.
How to Register With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo
It only takes a few minutes for players to sign up and secure these offers. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:
- Click here to sign up. Input basic identifying information in the required fields.
- Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.
- Place an initial wager to start locking in bonuses or no sweat bets.
Thunder vs. Pacers Betting Preview, Odds
The Indiana Pacers leapt out to a surprising 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. It was another Tyrese Haliburton last-second shot to put the Pacers over the top. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 38 points in the loss.
The Thunder are heavy favorites in Game 2 despite the loss on Thursday night. These two teams will meet on Sunday night as Oklahoma City looks to bounce back. Here is a look at the current odds on the game:
- Indiana Pacers: +11 (-110) // +425 // Over 228.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -11 (-110) // -575 // Under 228.5 (-110)
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.