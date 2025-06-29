Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus for MLB, Sunday Night Baseball

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get ready for Sunday Night Baseball. Click here to activate a welcome offer and gain access to daily boosts.









Below, we have listed the offers in each state. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for no sweat bets, profit boosts or an instant bonus.

10X$100 No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT and WY)

Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

10X00% Profit Boosts (NY)

We have a packed slate of MLB on Sunday afternoon, including the Athletics vs. Yankees, Rays vs. Orioles, Cubs vs. Astros, Dodgers vs. Royals and Mariners vs. Diamondbacks. It will lead us into a matchup in Detroit on ESPN.

Register here to claim the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state. Get no sweat bets, bonus bets or profit boosts.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for the Twins-Tigers

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links New User Offer 10X$100 in No-Sweat Bets (DC, IA, KS, KY, VT, WY)

Bet $30 to Get $300 Bonus (MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

10X100% Profit Boosts (NY) In-App Promos Daily Rewards, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Tigers will have Tarik Skubal on the mound, who has been tough to beat this season. He’s 9-2 with a 2.29 ERA, racking up 125 strikeouts along the way. He’s been a large part of Detroit’s success. Right now, they have a comfortable lead in the AL Central.

Find a variety of hitting props for Colt Keith, Gleyber Torres, Javier Beaz and other players on the Tigers. They’ll be facing Chris Paddock, who is 3-6 with a 4.64 ERA.

Select any MLB game to view a list of featured same-game parlays. Then, follow along with a game casts and place live bets during the action.

How to Register with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Complete these steps on Sunday to unlock a welcome offer this week. Start betting on baseball, basketball, golf and more sports.

Click here to activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method

You’ll get have bonus bets, profit boosts or no sweat bets.

Gain Access Daily Rewards, Earn FanCash

Check the promotions tab to find new profit boosts every day. Daily rewards give you the chance to increase winnings. And all your bets go toward earning FanCash. It can be exchanged for bonus bets or merchandise from Fanatics.com.

Sign up with the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo to release no sweat bets, profit boosts or bonus bets.