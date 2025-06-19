DraftKings Promo Code: NBA Finals Signup Bonus Scores $300 Thunder-Pacers Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $300 bonus. New players can place a bet on Game 6 of the NBA Finals to activate this offer. Click here to sign up.







Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on the NBA Finals, MLB or any other sport. Players who pick a winner on this initial wager will receive $300 in bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook offer will set players up for success this weekend. Start with this sign-up bonus before checking out all the other ways to bet on the NBA Finals. The Indiana Pacers are facing elimination for the first time in the playoffs.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code offer and use a $5 bet to win $300 in bonuses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NHL 33% SGP Boost, MLB No Sweat, Soccer SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo will provide players with a 60-1 odds boost on the NBA Finals or any other game this weekend. It’s important to note that players must choose a market with -500 odds or shorter.

For example, the Oklahoma City Thunder are listed at -238 on the moneyline. This market would qualify for this DraftKings promo. Place a $5 bet on any applicable market and grab $300 in bonuses with a winning wager. Players will receive 12 $25 bonus bets.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code

Creating an account with DraftKings Sportsbook is a breeze. Here is a full walkthrough of the registration process for new players:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the registration process, including here .

. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create an account.

Deposit at least $5 using online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 on any game this week to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Use these 12 $25 bonus bets to make picks on any sport (bonus bets valid for up to seven days).

NBA Finals Game 6 Preview, Odds

The Thunder have a chance to secure the franchise’s first championship since moving to Oklahoma City. Meanwhile, the Pacers are looking to extend this series to a Game 7. Tyrese Haliburton’s injury status is pivotal. The All-NBA point guard finished Game 5 without a field goal after a slight tweak to his calf.

Oklahoma City’s stars have shown up in the NBA Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivers consistent 30-point performances and Jalen Williams exploded for 40 in a Game 5 win. The Thunder enter Game 6 as the favorite.

DraftKings Sportsbook has competitive odds available on Game 6. Take a look at the current odds for Pacers vs. Thunder (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Oklahoma City Thunder: -6 (-112) // Over 221.5 (-110) // -238

-6 (-112) // Over 221.5 (-110) // -238 Indiana Pacers: +6 (-108) // Under 221.5 (-110) // +195

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.