DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Finals, MLB Games Sunday

The latest DraftKings promo code offer will set players up with a boost for the NBA Finals. This is an opportunity for basketball fans to boost the odd on Thunder-Pacers Game 2.







New players can sign up and start with a $5 bet on the NBA Finals or any other game this weekend. If that bet wins, players will receive $300 in total bonuses.

This DraftKings promo is the perfect head start for basketball fans before the NBA Finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder are still heavy favorites to win it all despite a Game 1 loss, but the Pacers have already shown they won’t be an easy out. Here is a closer look at the details of this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 NBA Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, WNBA SGP Boost, No Sweat NBA Finals, NHL SGP Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo offers a massive boost on the NBA Finals. Place a $5 bet on Game 1 to get $300 in bonuses with a win. This initial wager must be on a market with -500 odds are longer.

It’s worth noting that this offer applies to a wide range of markets on DraftKings Sportsbook. While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Finals, don’t forget about the NHL, MLB, golf, soccer, UFC 317 later this month and more.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick step-by-step guide to the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

to start signing up. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 on any game to get $300 in bonuses with a win.

Players who win on this initial wager will receive 12 $25 bonus bets to use throughout the weekend. Don’t miss out on this 60-1 odds boost for the NBA or any other sport.

Thunder vs. Pacers Game 2 Odds

The Thunder were near double-digit favorites in Game 1, but, as we saw Thursday night, anything can happen when these two teams step on the floor. And yet, the Thunder are an even larger favorite ahead of Game 2.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still the favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP, while Tyrese Haliburton is the top dog to win it if the Pacers pull off a historic upset.

Can Indiana shock the world again with a win or will the Thunder take care of business in Oklahoma City? Here is a look at the Game 2 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook (odds may change before tip-off):

Indiana Pacers: +11 (-115) // Over 228.5 230 (-108) // +400

+11 (-115) // Over 228.5 230 (-108) // +400 Oklahoma City Thunder: -11 (-105) // Under 228.5 (-112) // -5345

