DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Instant MLB Bonus, No Sweat HR Offer

Unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer this week to bet on MLB. Sign up here to make your opening wager on Monday.









A $5 bet with this DraftKings promo code offer will automatically result in a $150 bonus. Plus, you can start making a no sweat bet each day on a player to hit a home run.

There are several MLB games to choose from on Monday. Find odds for the Padres vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Pirates, Yankees vs. Blue Jays, Reds vs. Red Sox, Orioles vs. Rangers and Giants vs. Diamondbacks.

Click here to activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Get a $150 bonus after placing a $5 bet.

Bet on Home Runs with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos No Sweat MLB Home Run Bet, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, Soccer SGP Profit Boost, Wimbledon No Sweat Bet, WNBA Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Go to “Batter Props” on the app to find home run props. You can view odds for each player, along with how many homers they’ve hit so far this season.

Kyle Schwarber has odds at +200 to go long in Philadelphia. He already has 25 home runs so far this year, which only trails Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and Cal Raleigh. Speaking of Judge, the Yankees outfielder has odds at +165 to send one deep in Toronto. There are some options with better value, like Jazz Chisholm Jr at +475.

If you are new to betting on baseball, there is a guide on the app that explains the different types of wagers. Try linking up with your friends on DraftKings Social to see who they are betting on and earn perks during the season with Dynasty Rewards.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Get a $150 Bonus

Bet on MLB action this week after taking these easy steps to lock-in bonus bets. New customers can create an account within a few minutes.

Sign up here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Fill in your full name, email address, date of birth and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, online banking or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on the game of your choice.

Win or lose, (6) $25 bonus bets will be added to your account. Be sure to use all this bonus before it expires in seven days.

Other Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets

Go to the promotions tab to find a boost for MLB. It can be used for a parlay or same-game parlay. An additional boost is available for the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup between the Fever and Lynx. Caitlyn Clark is out, so the Lynx are favored by 5.5 points.

Expect to find no sweat bets and boosts throughout the Wimbledon. Carlos Alvarez is the favorite following an exciting opening round matchup on Monday, which took over four hours.

Create an account with the latest DraftKings promo code offer to score a $150 bonus after a $5 bet.

