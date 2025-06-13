DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 NBA Finals Bonus for Thunder-Pacers Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Fans can secure a $300 bonus with a $5 winning bet on the NBA Finals or any other game after using the DraftKings promo code to sign up for a new account. Click here to claim this offer and create a new account ahead of Thursday’s action.





After creating an account, you will be able to place a simply $5 bet on any market, and if you win, you will get $300 in bonus bets. With the NBA Finals continuing with Game 4 between the PAcers and Thunder Friday night alongside 15 intriguing MLB matchups and the start of the U.S. Open, new users have plenty of chances capitalize on this offer.

Use DraftKings Promo Code for $300 NBA Finals Game 4

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos NHL Profit Boost, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, U.S. Open Mystery Boost, WNBA SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer from DraftKings is a great opportunity for new users to start off their accounts the right way, but the key is that you must place a $5 winning bet to get the $300 in bonuses. With this in mind, you should prioritize finding a bet that you feel is likely to settle as a win. The odds for your $5 bet must be -500 or longer.

If you plan on betting on the NBA Finals, you could wager on either the Thunder (-218) or Pacers (+180) to win, or back props like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go over 30 points (+-225).

You could look at similar wagers for MLB games, like strikeout totals or players to record a hit. Or you could look at some U.S. Open markets and bet on where a player will finish in the tournament overall or for the next round.

Thunder vs. Pacers NBA Finals Game 4 Preview

The urgency is picking up for the Thunder, as they look to avoid falling down 3-1 in the series in Game 4. Oklahoma City entered the series as a -700 favorite to win the Larry O’ Brien trophy but a stunning Game 1 victory and statement Game 3 win by the Pacers suddenly have the outcome of this series looking like a total toss up.

Still, the Thunder are favored tonight to even the series before it heads back to Oklahoma City on Monday night. Here’s a look at the current odds:

Thunder -6/O 226.5/-218

Pacers +6/U 226.5/+180

These markets are good opportunities to capitalize on some of the in-app promos with DraftKings Sportsbook. You will be able to claim these promos for profit boosts or other rewards once you are set up with your new account.

Redeem DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Click here to claim this welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook and set up your account. Once you provide basic identifying information, like your name, address, date of birth, etc., you will secure your account and the promo.

From there, just make an initial deposit with a preferred payment method, like a credit card or debit card. This deposit should cover your initial $5 bet to take advantage of the welcome offer.

If you receive the $300 bonus, you will receive 12 $25 bonus bets that will be valid for the next seven days.