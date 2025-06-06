DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Stanley Cup Final, MLB, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 2 between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers or MLB’s Friday slate. Click here to start the registration process and claim this welcome offer today.





When you sign up with the DraftKings promo code, you will have the opportunity to win $300 in bonus bets with a $5 winning water. If you pick a winner, you will get 12 $25 bonus bets credited to your account. There are plenty of chances to get in on the action with Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday, along with a full slate of MLB games.

Claim $300 Bonus with DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Bet, WNBA SGP Boost, No Sweat NBA Finals, NHL SGP Boost etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new member offer from DraftKings gives you the chance to start off your account the right way. However, it is important that you place your initial $5 bet on something that you believe is likely to settle as a win.

The odds need to be -500 or longer for your $5 bet. It would be wise to find a market that is likely to settle as a win, without weighing in the odds too much. You should still be able to find a low-risk option within those parameters.

With that taken into account, you might want to look at some player props for Panthers-Oilers or any of the MLB games taking place on Friday. These markets might be more likely to settle in a win, and you will have more options at your disposal.

Betting Options with DraftKings Sportsbook

Once you are set up with your new account, there are plenty of markets for you to wager on while using various in-app promos. As mentioned before, Stanley Cup Final Game 2 will take place alongside MLB games. However, the NBA Finals is underway, and Game 2 is going to take place on Sunday evening. That could be an option for you, and there will likely be some kind of odds boost promo available for you to use.

Or, if you end up winning your initial $5 bet, you could use one of the 12 bonus bets you receive on one of these markets.

Redeem DraftKings Promo Code Offer With New Account

Redeeming the DraftKings promo code offer is simple. Just click here and automatically be given the promo when you complete the registration of your new account. You do not need to enter a code. Just provide basic identifying information, like your name, address, age, email, etc.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method. This will cover your $5 bet with DraftKings Sportsbook to take advantage of the promo code offer. Once that bet is placed, wait for it to settle. If it settles in a win, you will get your 12 $25 bonus bets that will be valid to use in the next week.