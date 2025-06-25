DraftKings Promo Code: Bet on NBA Draft, MLB With $150 Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest DraftKings promo code offer will unlock an instant bonus for new players. Set up a new user profile in time to make picks on the NBA Draft, MLB, WNBA, tennis, golf, UFC, boxing and more. Click here to redeem this offer.







Lock in a $5 bet on any available market to secure a $150 instant bonus. New players will receive six $25 bonus bets to use throughout the week.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have a variety of options on the table for players this week. We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA Draft on Wednesday night. Here is a deep dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses instantly. Click here to start the sign-up process.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $150 Bonus With $5 Bet

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos No Sweat MLB Home Run Bet, Soccer Draw Breaker, MLB Parlay Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is nothing complicated about this promo for new players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Place a $5 bet on any sport to secure the $150 instant bonus.

Players will receive these bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the original wager. For example, someone who bets $5 on the New York Mets will still receive the $150 bonus if the Atlanta Braves win by 10 runs on Wednesday.

Redeeming This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New players can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Fill out the basic prompts with the necessary identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit at least $5 to qualify for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo (online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card, etc.)

Start with a $5+ bet on the NBA Draft, MLB, WNBA, tennis, soccer, golf, UFC, boxing, etc.

Players will receive $150 in bonuses instantly (paid out as six $25 bonus bets).

NBA Draft Odds

The NBA Finals ended on Sunday and the offseason is already heating up. The 2025 NBA Draft is finally here. Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are overwhelming favorites to go first and second, but the rest of the draft is wholly unpredictable.

DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on a wide range of draft markets, including intriguing draft specials. Bet on individual picks or other unique markets. Take a look at the current odds to be a top-five draft pick:

Kon Knueppel (-1000)

Tre Johnson (-350)

Ace Bailey (-180)

Jeremiah Fears (+175)

Khaman Maluach (+360)

Derik Queen (+2500)

Nolan Traore (+4000)

Jase Richardson (+5000)

Collin Murray-Boyles (+5000)

Carter Bryant (+5000)

Asa Newell (+10000)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.