Caitlin Clark scores 32 points in return, leads Fever to win over Liberty

Caitlin Clark scored 25 of her season-high 32 points in the first half and in her return after a five-game absence due to injury helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 25 of her season-high 32 points in the first half and in her return after a five-game absence due to injury helped lead the Indiana Fever to a 102-88 win over the New York Liberty on Saturday.

Clark finished 11-for-20 shooting including tying her career-high with seven made 3-pointers in 14 attempts. With Clark’s presence opening the floor, the Fever set a franchise record with 17-made 3s in 35 attempts (48.6%). Clark also distributed nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds.

It was Clark’s third career WNBA game in which she scored at least 30 points, grabbed at least five rebounds and distributed at least five assists.

Kelsey Mitchell added 22 points, Lexie Hull 14, Aliyah Boston scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and reserve Sydney Colson scored 10. It was the first time this season Indiana reached triple digits.

The Fever posted a 2-3 record with Clark out of the lineup with a strained quadricep.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a season-high 34 points on 11-of-20 shooting including 4 for 10 from 3. Breaana Stewart scored 24 points and Nyara Sabally scored 10 apiece for the Liberty who lost lost for the first time this season.

LYNX 101, SPARKS 78

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 26 of her 32 points in the first half and Courtney Williams scored 17 points and Minnesota returned to its winning ways by beating Los Angeles.

Reserves Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 points and Maria Kliundikova scored 11 points for the Lynx who were handed their first loss of the season on Wednesday by the Seattle Storm, 94-84.

It was Collier’s third 30-plus point effort of the season. She started the year with season-high 34 points in a win over Dallas on May 16. Collier followed that with a 33-point effort a week later against Connecticut.

Against the Sparks, however, with the game in hand, Collier sat the fourth quarter after a 13-for-16 shooting performance including 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

Collier recorded more field goals in the first quarter than Los Angeles as a team. She was 7-for-9 shooting compared to the Sparks who were 4 for 7. Minnesota led 34-15 at the end of one.

By halftime, Collier was at 10-for-12 shooting while Los Angeles overall still trailed her by shooting just 7 for 30. Minnesota led 58-26 at halftime for its highest scoring half of the season.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Rickea Jackson scored 18 points, reserve Emma Cannon 14 and Dearica Hamby scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Sparks.

VALKYRIES 76, STORM 70

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Temi Fagbenle scored 16 points and Golden State beat Seattle.

Carla Leite added 14 points for Golden State (5-5).

Skylar Diggins scored 21 points, reserve Alysha Clark scored 11 points and Ezi Magbegor 10 for the Storm (6-5).

Leite broke a 13-all tie with a layup with 2:18 left in the first quarter and Golden State (5-5) never trailed again. The Valkyries led 21-15 at the end of one, and a Leite basket gave Golden State its first double-digit lead at 25-15 with 8:57 left before halftime. Golden State led 44-31 at halftime.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.