Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Unlocks Double Winnings for MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to get in on the action for todays MLB betting slate. New users who take advantage of this promo can get started on the MLB, WNBA or any other sport and market.







Create a new account on Caesars and place a $1 wager on the MLB, WNBA or any other sport and market. After that, players will receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, as the players will automatically receive these profit boosts.

Think of this promo as a way to get started on Caesars Sportsbook. These profit boosts can be used on the MLB, WNBA, soccer, golf, tennis and much more. There are plenty of ways to get in on the action using Caesars.

Click above to use Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to place $1 on any game to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos 30% Daily Soccer SGP Profit Boosts, 2 100% Profit Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is the perfect opportunity for players to get started on Caesars Sportsbook. Players can grab 10 100% profit boosts by placing a $1 wager. From there, new users will be able to double their winnings on $25 wagers.

Caesars Sportsbook has something for every sports fan, with options on the MLB, WNBA, soccer, golf and much more. Wimbledon is starting soon for tennis fans, and Caesars is giving users a place to get started.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and reap the rewards with Caesars Sportsbook. Check out the full breakdown below to get in on the action:

See the links above to redeem this offer. New users will need to input promo code WTOPDYW and choose the correct state.

and choose the correct state. Fill out the required information sections and start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $1 on any game to secure 10 100% profit boosts. Players can start doubling their winnings with a $25 wager on each boost.

Best Boosts & Promotions on Caesars Sportsbook

This new user sign-up promo on Caesars with promo code WTOPDYW is a no-brainer, as players can risk $1 to receive 10 100% profit boosts.

Once that promotion is taken advantage of, Caesars has a wide array of other boosts and promotions to dive into.

They are offering not one, but two 100% profit boosts to be used on any sport and market today.

Soccer fans can receive a 30% SGP Profit Boost to be used on any soccer markets for the Club World Cup, MLB and more.

Those looking to get into golf can claim a 30% Profit Boost to be used on the Outright Winner, Top 5, Top 10 and Top 20 markets for any golf event.