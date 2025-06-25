Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Profit Boosts for MLB, WNBA, Soccer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to get an easy-to-use welcome offer that delivers $10 100% profit boost tokens. Sign up by clicking the offer link below and bet $1 on Wednesday’s MLB games or any other market to instantly unlock your profit boost tokens here .

MLB’s Wednesday schedule delivers plenty of intriguing matchups like Yankees-Reds, Braves-Mets and more. You can take advantage of these matchups by signing up before first pitch and betting $1 on any of them. Or you could place your opening bet on the Club World Cup games taking place on Wednesday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for MLB Wednesday, More

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promo 50% Profit Boost, Fastball Fortune, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

This offer from Caesars Sportsbook is easy to redeem. You can sign up knowing that you will instantly get your profit boost tokens when you place your $1 bet. The outcome of your initial $1 bet does not matter, and you will receive your reward before your wager even settles. As an example, maybe you want to bet on the Reds to beat the Yankees on Wednesday. Once you place that $1 bet, you will have unlocked your profit boost tokens to use on other games and markets. You could also bet on the Club World Cup, WNBA or any other market that interests you. These profit boost tokens can be used on wagers up to $25. You are free to use them immediately on other markets available on Wednesday, or you could save them for later. Just make sure to use them within 14 days, as they will expire after that period of time.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Sign up by clicking the offer link above and completing the registration process. You will just have to enter your basic personal information, like your name, address, age, email, etc. During this process, enter the promo code WTOPDYW to secure the welcome offer. Next, you will need to make an initial deposit on your account to enable you to place the $1 bet. Use a credit card, debit card, PayPal account or several other secure payment methods to make this deposit. From there, you will be able to place your opening wager and unlock your 10 100% profit boost tokens. As mentioned above, these profit boost tokens will expire after two weeks.

Popular MLB Wednesday Boosts

When you are up and running with Caesars Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of several in-app offers and boosted bets. There are several interesting options for Wednesday’s MLB games. Let’s take a look at a few options below:

Spencer Torkelson and Brent Rooker EACH over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI (+275)



Shohei Ohtani AND Mookie Betts each hit home runs (+950)



Matt Olson and Pete Alonso EACH over 1.5 total bases (+400)

