Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles Winnings on NHL, MLB, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW for Stanley Cup Final Game 2 and MLB Friday games to get 10 100% profit boost tokens. Click here to set up your account and claim this welcome offer.





With Panthers-Oilers Game 2 taking place on Friday alongside a full MLB slate, now is a good time to activate this Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer. You will then be able to unlock the profit boost tokens and use them on further Stanley Cup Final and MLB wagers, as well as the NBA Finals. The tokens are valid for bets up to $25.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles Winnings on Next 10 Bets

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do to get the 10 100% profit boost tokens is place a $1 bet when you are set up with your new Caesars Sportsbook account. This can be on any market across the sportsbook. Once that is done, you will receive your reward.

As an example, you could bet $1 on the Oilers moneyline for Game 2, and you will then receive the profit boost tokens.

From the day the tokens hit your account, you will be able to use them on bets up to $25. They will be valid for 14 days before expring, so make sure to use them on events like the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, MLB games, and more.

Panthers-Oilers Game 2 Odds, Preview

The Oilers came away with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1 against the Panthers. The first game of this series lived up to expectation. Edmonton comes in as slight favorites again in Game 2, but the odds reflect another nail-biter. Below is the spread, moneyline and over/under information:

Panthers +1.5 (-215) / +115 / O6.5 (+105)

Oilers -1.5 (+178) / -135 / U6.5 (-125)

You could bet on any of these markets with your $1 bet, or you could use one of your profit boost tokens if you have already received them.

In addition to the welcome offer, you could use an in-app promo to boost your odds on a same game parlay. Just survey the top of the home page and claim one of the offers.

These types of offers consistently run for a variety of sports with Caesars Sportsbook. Check in each day to see what you can capitalize on within the app.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

To start up your account and redeem the welcome offer, click here and enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. From there, just enter basic personal information, like your name, address, birth date, email, etc. to secure your account.

Next, use a payment method, like a credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal, or several other options, to make an initial deposit to cover your $1 bet. Then, place your $1 bet on any market to release your 10 100% profit boost tokens.

As mentioned above, these tokens are valid for bets up to $25 and will stay in your account for 14 days before expiring.