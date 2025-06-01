Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles Winnings for MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can double their winnings for Sunday’s MLB games when they sign up for an account using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Click here to redeem this unique welcome offer today.





All you have to do to take advantage of this promo is bet $1 on Yankees-Dodgers, White Sox-Orioles, or any market across Caesars Sportsbook on Sunday. You will then receive 10 100% profit boost tokens that are eligible to be used on wagers up to $25.

Secure Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Offer for MLB Sunday Games

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is one of the simplest in the industry. All you have to do is place a $1 bet to receive your reward of 10 profit boost tokens.

Let’s say you are an Orioles fan, and you think they will get a win against the White Sox at home on Sunday. You could put $1 on the Orioles moneyline for this game, and you will receive your profit boost tokens to use instantly.

You could also save the profit boost tokens for later use. Just make sure to use them before 14 days pass. Any unused tokens past that period of time will expire.

Other Opportunities To Use Profit Boosts With Caesars Sportsbook

MLB is the focus for Sunday’s sports slate, but with the profit boost tokens being valid for 14 days, you will have opportunities to use them on other sports in the next two weeks.

There will be MLB games to bet on every day, if that is what appeals to you. However, the Stanley Cup Final will begin with Game 1 on Wednesday, June 4. The NBA Finals will start a day later on Thursday, June 5.

You will be able to use your profit boost tokens on these games, as long as you place your bets before they expire.

Caesars Sportsbook usually runs additional in-app promos to take advantage of, too. An example is an odds boost token to use on a same game parlay for a given game.

Score Profit Boosts with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

It is easy to sign up and claim this welcome offer for new users. Just click here or on one of our other links to be brought to the registration page for Caesars Sportsbook. There, you will want to input the promo code WTOPDYW to ensure you receive the welcome offer.

You will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your full legal name, address, date of birth, email, etc. This will verify your account to get it up and running quickly.

From there, use a secure payment method, like a credit card or many other options, to make a deposit. This will cover the $1 bet to unlock the profit boost tokens.

Once you place that $1 bet on any market, Caesars Sportsbook will award you the 10 profit boost tokens that are valid for the next two weeks after you receive them.