Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for MLB, WNBA, Club World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for MLB, WNBA, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

How to Get Started With Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW

New users will need to input promo code WTOPDYW and choose the correct state.



Fill out the required information sections and start with a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.



Bet $1 on the MLB, any game to secure 10 100% profit boosts. Players can start doubling their winnings with a $25 wager on each boost.



Odds Boosts for MLB Betting Slate Today

Marcell Ozuna & Matt Olson Each to Record over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+225)



Mike Trout & Fernando Tatis Jr. Each over 1.5 Total Bases (+360)



Gunnar Henderson, Aaron Judge & Ronald Acuna Jr Each to Record a Hit (+160)



Kyle Tucker & Seiya Suzuki Each over 1.5 Total bases (+300)



Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl & Gavin Lux Each to Record a Hit (+190)

