Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double MLB, NBA Finals Winnings This Week

New users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and bet $1 on Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder to double their winnings for their next 10 bets. Click here to redeem this offer and score 10 100% profit boost tokens with a new account.





The Pacers made a historic comeback to win Game 1, and they are looking to go up 2-0 with two road wins in the NBA Finals. This game, along with Sunday’s MLB schedule, presents a great opportunity for users to secure their profit boost tokens.

These 10 100% profit boost tokens will be valid for 14 days after you receive them and can be used for bets up to $25.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Doubles Winnings

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Caesars Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

When you create your new Caesars Sportsbook account, you just need to place a $1 bet on any market to secure your profit boost tokens.

As an example, you could bet $1 on the Thunder to respond and win Game 2 to tie the series up before it heads to Indiana. You will then instantly get your profit boost tokens to use within the next 14 days.

If baseball is of more interest, you could put $1 on any market for Sunday’s games, and you will receive the profit boost tokens.

Opportunities to Use Profit Boost Tokens

Once you secure your 10 100% profit boost tokens, you will have plenty of great opportunities to put them to work on Sunday and in the next two weeks before they expire.

As mentioned, the NBA Finals will continue on Sunday night. On Monday, the Stanley Cup Finals will continue after a thrilling first two games in Edmonton.

You will be able to use these profit boost tokens on each of the games in these series, in addition to the MLB games that take place each day.

Caesars Sportsbook also runs in-app promos to take advantage of. So, once you run out of your tokens from the welcome offer, you will be able to claim profit boosts and other offers within the app.

How to Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

To redeem this welcome offer, click here to start the registration process. You will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your name, mailing address, date of birth, current location, etc. This will secure your account.

Make sure to enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW during this stage, as this will secure the welcome promo.

Use a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, Paypal account, online banking, or several other convenient options, to make an initial deposit. This will allow you to then place your $1 wager on any market to unlock your 10 100% profit boost tokens.

As mentioned above, these tokens will be valid for 14 days and you can use them for wagers up to $25 on any market.