Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP2DYW Doubles Winnings for MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Several big series continue across Major League Baseball on Saturday, and you can capitalize on these matchups by using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP2DYW. Click here to sign up and get 10 100% profit boost tokens when you bet $1 on any market.





Now is a great time to sign up and get these profit boost tokens, as you will be able to use them for Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night. Just bet $1 on games like Mets-Phillies or Red Sox-Giants to get your profit boost tokens.

These tokens will double your winnings on bets up to $25, and they will be valid for 14 days after you receive them. Sign up to get your account started the right way for a loaded sports weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP2DYW for MLB Saturday, More

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max, $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts for MLB + Caesars Rewards Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer is one of the easiest to use in the industry. All you have to do is place a $1 bet on any market. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and you will receive your profit boost tokens before that bet even settles.

Maybe you would like to bet on the Phillies to beat the Mets on Saturday. You can bet $1 on the Phillies moneyline, and this will immediately unlock your 10 profit boost tokens.

These tokens can be used on more markets for Saturday’s MLB slate, or you could save them for Game 7 on Sunday. Regardless of how you plan to use these tokens, make sure to use all of them within 14 days to fully take advantage of this welcome offer.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

To claim this welcome offer, click here or on any of our other links and complete the account registration process. There, you will enter basic personal information, like your name, address, date of birth, etc. Make sure to enter the promo code WTOP2DYW in this stake to secure your profit boost tokens.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card or several other convenient options. This deposit should cover your $1 bet to unlock your 10 100% profit boost tokens.

As outlined above, these profit boost tokens are valid to be used on wagers up to $25 and will stay in your account for 14 days before they expire.

MLB Saturday Preview

Saturday’s MLB slate presents plenty of opportunities for new users to claim their profit boost tokens with a $1 bet. The Mets-Phillies game is big for the National League East race. Rafael Devers will play his second game against his former team as the San Francisco Giants host the Boston Red Sox.

The Detroit Tigers will also visit one of the hottest teams in MLB in the Tampa Bay Rays, while the New York Yankees look to bury the division rival Baltimore Orioles at the bottom of the American League East.

Sign up today to get in on the action and receive the profit boost tokens ahead of Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.