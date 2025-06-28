BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Bonus MLB, UFC 317, Jake Paul Fight Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 offer to get a chance at $150 in bonus bets or get a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location. Sign up here to get up and running ahead of the Jake Paul fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., UFC 317 and Saturday's MLB games.





If you are a new user in MI, NJ, PA or WV, you will be able to redeem the $150 offer when you start up a new account. If you are in another state, you can claim the $1,500 first bet safety net offer. With a busy sports weekend, you will have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of either promo.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for $150 Reward

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos MLB Free-to-Play Game, MLB.TV Game of the Day, Daily Odds Boosts, BetMGM Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On June 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

Both of these offers from BetMGM Sportsbook are easy to take advantage of. Let’s start with the $150 bonus offer, as it has the important caveat that you must win your $10 bet.

You could place this $10 opening wager on any market, but you should make sure you are betting on something you feel has a good chance of winning. For example, you could bet $10 on Paul to win his fight, and if he does win, you will get your $150 in bonus bets.

If you receive the $1,500 first bet offer, you can wager up to that amount on any market and get your stake back if you lose. Maybe you want to bet $1,200 on the New York Yankees to beat the Athletics on Saturday. If your bet wins, you will bet a large payout, and if it loses, you will get $1,200 in a bonus refund.

Bonuses you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days.

BetMGM In-App Offers

When you are set up with your new account, you will have the opportunity to claim in-app promos in addition to this welcome offer. Claim the all sports boost token to use on the Paul fight or any UFC 317 fight. You can also get boosts for MLB games, soccer games, golf and more.

You can also participate in the MLB daily swing free-to-play game to win bonuses.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Use the bonus code WTOP150 after you click here to redeem this welcome offer. After entering basic personal information to secure your account, you will be given the offer you are eligible for. This information includes your name, address, age, email and more.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card or several other options. Make sure this deposit covers the amount you plan to use for your first bet.

If you receive any bonus bets with either offer, they will be valid for seven days before they expire from your account.