Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 MLB Bonus for Mets-Phillies, Any Game

Baseball fans can secure $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet safety net for Friday’s MLB games when they sign up for a new sportsbook account with the. Click here to redeem this welcome offer before first pitch and bet on games like Mets-Phillies and Red Sox-Giants.

You will have the choice to use the $150 bonus offer or the $1,000 first bet safety net when you claim this welcome offer. Mets-Phillies and Red Sox-Giants will have a lot of attention, but every team will be in action on Friday. This gives new users plenty of opportunities to bet on games that interest them with the bet365 welcome offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB Friday

If you choose the $150 offer, all you have to do is place a $5 wager on any market available. The result of your bet does not matter, and you will receive the reward before your bet even settles.

As an example, maybe you are a big Mets fan and want to bet on them beating the Phillies on Friday night. Once you place that wager, you will instantly be rewarded your $150 in bonus bets that will be valid for seven days and eligible to be used on any market across the sportsbook.

If you want to be more aggressive and start with the $1,000 first bet safety net, you will be able to wager up to that amount and get your stake back if your bet loses. Maybe you want to bet something like $700 on Rafael Devers to record a hit against his former team on Friday. If he does so, you will secure a large payout. If he does not record a hit, you will receive your $700 stake back in the form of a bonus.

How to Secure Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

To redeem this offer, click here or on any of our links to go to the registration page. There, you will need to enter basic identifying information, like your name, address, age, etc. During this process, enter the bonus code WTOP365 to claim the offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method. This will cover your first wager, regardless of the offer you plan to take advantage of.

Bonus bets you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.

Other Ways to Bet on MLB Friday with Bet365

When you are up and running with your new account, remember that you will be able to claim other in-app offers in addition to the welcome promo.

One of the popular promos is the MLB early payout. Simply claim that token and use it for a moneyline bet on any MLB game. If the team you chose goes up by five runs at any point, you will receive your winnings early.

Sign up today to get in on the action and capitalize on these promos in time for Friday’s MLB games.