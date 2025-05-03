When and where to watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby live tonight

Do you want to know how, where and when to watch the 2025 annual Run for the Roses? We'll break down all the details you need to know now.

If it’s the first Saturday in May then it’s time to watch the Kentucky Derby. A field made up of 19 horses will hit the track at Churchill Downs to set off what has famously been declared the most exciting two minutes in sports. Do you want to know how, where and when to watch the 2025 annual Run for the Roses? Below, we’ll break down all the details you need to know now.

What time does the 2025 Kentucky Derby race start?

The Kentucky Derby race traditionally begins at 6:57 p.m. ET. But the mint juleps will be poured way before post-time, as coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock before heading to NBC and Peacock at 2:30 p.m. ET, according to NBC Sports.

How can I watch the 2025 Kentucky Derby on TV?

This year’s race will once again be shown on NBC, with coverage beginning on USA and Peacock before shifting to NBC and Peacock later in the day as the big race nears.

Where can I stream the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

What’s the lineup of horses for this year’s Kentucky Derby?

Journalism is the favored horse for this year’s race, though odds can change throughout the day on Saturday. Here’s the full lineup of horses, alongside their morning-line odds:

1. Citizen Bull, 20-1

2. Neoequos, 30-1

3. Final Gambit, 30-1

5. American Promise, 30-1

6. Admire Daytona, 30-1

7. Luxor Café, 15-1

8. Journalism, 3-1

9. Burnham Square, 12-1

11. Flying Mohawk, 30-1

12. East Avenue, 20-1

13. Publisher, 20-1

14. Tiztastic, 20-1

15. Render Judgment, 30-1

16. Coal Battle, 30-1

17. Sandman, 6-1

18. Sovereignty, 5-1

19. Chunk of Gold, 30-1

20. Owen Almighty, 30-1

21. Baeza, 12-1

What’s the 2025 Kentucky Derby purse?

This year’s purse totals $5 million, to be split among the top five horses in the field with the number one horse getting $3.1 million. That top victor will also have a chance to go into the history books if they elect to proceed to run in (and win) the Preakness Stakes on May 17 and the Belmont Stakes on June 7. The last Triple Crown winner was Bob Baffert’s Justify, who won all three big races in 2018.