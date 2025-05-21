Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Pacers-Knicks NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with Underdog promo code WTOP150 is an easy way to lock in bonuses. New players can start with a cash deposit to secure up to $1,000 in bonuses here . From there, start making picks and building entries on the NBA playoffs or any other available game.







The NBA playoffs continue on Wednesday night with Knicks-Pacers. The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are familiar playoff foes. The Pacers beat the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, but this is a much different roster. Underdog Sports will have a wide range of markets available during the NBA playoffs. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Deposit Bonus

This new promo is a simple, straightforward offer for first-time daily fantasy players. Each new user will receive a 50% first deposit match. A new player who wants to take full advantage of this offer can receive $1,000 in bonuses. This would require a $2,000 deposit.

With that said, new users won’t need to make that full $2,000 deposit to receive the 50% match. Someone who starts with a $500 deposit will receive $250 in bonuses. This is a head start for players ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals.

It’s worth noting that these bonuses apply to a wide range of markets on Underdog Sport. Make picks on Knicks-Pacers, Thunder-Timberwolves, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

Knicks vs. Pacers: Reigniting the Rivalry

This wasn’t the Eastern Conference Finals most fans expected to see, but no one should be complaining. The Knicks and Pacers make for one of the best rivalries in the NBA and there is recent history. Jalen Brunson and the Knicks broke down in the second round against Indiana last season. The Pacers have the depth and style of play that wears teams down.

However, the Knicks are coming into this series fully healthy. Tom Thibodeau will push his guys to the limit while Rick Carlisle will go deep into his bench. Everyone keeps waiting for Thibodeau’s aggressive coaching to backfire, but it hasn’t yet.

Game 1 will tell us a lot about the series. Underdog Sports can help new players hit the ground running with bonuses this week. Make picks on stars like Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, Pascal Siakam, Mikal Bridges and more.

Signing Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account with Underdog Sports is a quick and hassle-free process. Create a new account and input promo code NEWSWEEK to qualify for this offer. Answer the required prompts with the necessary information to set up a new user profile. This will include name, date of birth, email address and other useful information.

Next, choose from any of the available deposit methods, including online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card or any other accepted payment. Start with a cash deposit to trigger the 50% deposit match. Finally, start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.