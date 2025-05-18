PGA Championship Par Scores

Sunday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $19 million
Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71
Final Round
|Scottie Scheffler, United States (750), $3,420,000
|69-68-65-71—273
|-11
|Harris English, United States (392), $1,418,667
|72-70-71-65—278
|-6
|Davis Riley, United States (392), $1,418,667
|71-68-67-72—278
|-6
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $1,418,667
|71-68-69-70—278
|-6
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada (275), $694,700
|69-70-72-68—279
|-5
|J.T. Poston, United States (275), $694,700
|68-70-68-73—279
|-5
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela (275), $694,700
|64-70-73-72—279
|-5
|Keegan Bradley, United States (143), $454,781
|68-72-68-72—280
|-4
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England (143), $454,781
|68-68-72-72—280
|-4
|Ryan Gerard, United States (143), $454,781
|66-72-72-70—280
|-4
|Ben Griffin, United States (143), $454,781
|70-69-72-69—280
|-4
|Joe Highsmith, United States (143), $454,781
|73-67-69-71—280
|-4
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea (143), $454,781
|72-64-71-73—280
|-4
|Denny McCarthy, United States (143), $454,781
|70-68-72-70—280
|-4
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $454,781
|74-67-71-68—280
|-4
|Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $454,781
|70-70-67-73—280
|-4
|Alex Noren, Sweden (73), $290,925
|68-71-66-76—281
|-3
|Matt Wallace, England (73), $290,925
|71-70-68-72—281
|-3
|Sam Burns, United States (52), $193,442
|73-70-72-67—282
|-2
|Corey Conners, Canada (52), $193,442
|73-68-74-67—282
|-2
|Cameron Davis, Australia (52), $193,442
|66-74-70-72—282
|-2
|Tony Finau, United States (52), $193,442
|70-69-69-74—282
|-2
|Harry Hall, England (52), $193,442
|69-72-71-70—282
|-2
|Beau Hossler, United States (52), $193,442
|71-70-73-68—282
|-2
|Taylor Moore, United States (52), $193,442
|73-69-70-70—282
|-2
|Aaron Rai, England (52), $193,442
|67-72-74-69—282
|-2
|Adam Scott, Australia (52), $193,442
|69-71-69-73—282
|-2
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand (37), $115,820
|67-71-72-73—283
|-1
|Viktor Hovland, Norway (37), $115,820
|69-71-72-71—283
|-1
|Xander Schauffele, United States (37), $115,820
|72-71-72-68—283
|-1
|Alex Smalley, United States (37), $115,820
|67-71-73-72—283
|-1
|Marco Penge, England (0), $115,820
|69-71-74-69—283
|-1
|Daniel Berger, United States (28), $89,193
|71-71-74-68—284
|E
|Max Greyserman, United States (28), $89,193
|71-72-67-74—284
|E
|Maverick McNealy, United States (28), $89,193
|70-72-69-73—284
|E
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (28), $89,193
|71-71-72-70—284
|E
|Lucas Glover, United States (24), $75,423
|71-70-69-75—285
|+1
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (24), $75,423
|68-71-72-74—285
|+1
|J.J. Spaun, United States (24), $75,423
|71-68-72-74—285
|+1
|Richard Bland, England (0), $75,423
|70-69-76-70—285
|+1
|Eric Cole, United States (19), $60,677
|70-70-73-73—286
|+2
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia (19), $60,677
|68-74-71-73—286
|+2
|Tommy Fleetwood, England (19), $60,677
|70-70-76-70—286
|+2
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (19), $60,677
|72-69-77-68—286
|+2
|Matthieu Pavon, France (19), $60,677
|71-65-72-78—286
|+2
|Michael Thorbjornsen, United States (19), $60,677
|68-70-74-74—286
|+2
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland (16), $49,190
|68-70-73-76—287
|+3
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (16), $49,190
|74-69-72-72—287
|+3
|Cameron Young, United States (16), $49,190
|73-69-71-74—287
|+3
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (13), $40,674
|70-68-77-73—288
|+4
|Wyndham Clark, United States (13), $40,674
|72-69-73-74—288
|+4
|Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (13), $40,674
|70-71-74-73—288
|+4
|Collin Morikawa, United States (13), $40,674
|70-72-74-72—288
|+4
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei (13), $40,674
|73-70-74-71—288
|+4
|Brian Campbell, United States (11), $32,138
|73-69-78-69—289
|+5
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico (11), $32,138
|68-73-72-76—289
|+5
|Garrick Higgo, South Africa (11), $32,138
|69-69-71-80—289
|+5
|Michael Kim, United States (11), $32,138
|71-72-75-71—289
|+5
|Chris Kirk, United States (11), $32,138
|73-70-78-68—289
|+5
|Luke Donald, England (8), $27,014
|67-74-73-76—290
|+6
|Brian Harman, United States (8), $27,104
|71-72-76-71—290
|+6
|Max Homa, United States (8), $27,104
|73-64-76-77—290
|+6
|Justin Lower, United States (8), $27,104
|69-73-75-73—290
|+6
|David Puig, Spain (8), $27,104
|71-72-68-79—290
|+6
|Sam Stevens, United States (8), $27,104
|70-68-77-75—290
|+6
|Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $27,104
|68-73-72-77—290
|+6
|Austin Eckroat, United States (7), $24,297
|72-70-77-72—291
|+7
|Sergio Garcia, Spain (7), $24,297
|75-68-79-69—291
|+7
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (7), $24,297
|68-74-75-74—291
|+7
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany (6), $24,240
|67-75-76-74—292
|+8
|Tom Kim, South Korea (6), $23,940
|71-72-75-75—293
|+9
|Bud Cauley, United States (6), $23,655
|74-69-77-74—294
|+10
|Elvis Smylie, Australia (0), $23,655
|70-73-77-74—294
|+10
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea (5), $23,420
|69-73-79-76—297
|+13
