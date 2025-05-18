PGA Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $19 million Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71 Final Round Scottie Scheffler, United States…

Sunday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $19 million

Yardage: 7,626; Par: 71

Final Round

Scottie Scheffler, United States (750), $3,420,000 69-68-65-71—273 -11 Harris English, United States (392), $1,418,667 72-70-71-65—278 -6 Davis Riley, United States (392), $1,418,667 71-68-67-72—278 -6 Bryson DeChambeau, United States (0), $1,418,667 71-68-69-70—278 -6 Taylor Pendrith, Canada (275), $694,700 69-70-72-68—279 -5 J.T. Poston, United States (275), $694,700 68-70-68-73—279 -5 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela (275), $694,700 64-70-73-72—279 -5 Keegan Bradley, United States (143), $454,781 68-72-68-72—280 -4 Matt Fitzpatrick, England (143), $454,781 68-68-72-72—280 -4 Ryan Gerard, United States (143), $454,781 66-72-72-70—280 -4 Ben Griffin, United States (143), $454,781 70-69-72-69—280 -4 Joe Highsmith, United States (143), $454,781 73-67-69-71—280 -4 Si Woo Kim, South Korea (143), $454,781 72-64-71-73—280 -4 Denny McCarthy, United States (143), $454,781 70-68-72-70—280 -4 Joaquin Niemann, Chile (0), $454,781 74-67-71-68—280 -4 Jon Rahm, Spain (0), $454,781 70-70-67-73—280 -4 Alex Noren, Sweden (73), $290,925 68-71-66-76—281 -3 Matt Wallace, England (73), $290,925 71-70-68-72—281 -3 Sam Burns, United States (52), $193,442 73-70-72-67—282 -2 Corey Conners, Canada (52), $193,442 73-68-74-67—282 -2 Cameron Davis, Australia (52), $193,442 66-74-70-72—282 -2 Tony Finau, United States (52), $193,442 70-69-69-74—282 -2 Harry Hall, England (52), $193,442 69-72-71-70—282 -2 Beau Hossler, United States (52), $193,442 71-70-73-68—282 -2 Taylor Moore, United States (52), $193,442 73-69-70-70—282 -2 Aaron Rai, England (52), $193,442 67-72-74-69—282 -2 Adam Scott, Australia (52), $193,442 69-71-69-73—282 -2 Ryan Fox, New Zealand (37), $115,820 67-71-72-73—283 -1 Viktor Hovland, Norway (37), $115,820 69-71-72-71—283 -1 Xander Schauffele, United States (37), $115,820 72-71-72-68—283 -1 Alex Smalley, United States (37), $115,820 67-71-73-72—283 -1 Marco Penge, England (0), $115,820 69-71-74-69—283 -1 Daniel Berger, United States (28), $89,193 71-71-74-68—284 E Max Greyserman, United States (28), $89,193 71-72-67-74—284 E Maverick McNealy, United States (28), $89,193 70-72-69-73—284 E Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (28), $89,193 71-71-72-70—284 E Lucas Glover, United States (24), $75,423 71-70-69-75—285 +1 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (24), $75,423 68-71-72-74—285 +1 J.J. Spaun, United States (24), $75,423 71-68-72-74—285 +1 Richard Bland, England (0), $75,423 70-69-76-70—285 +1 Eric Cole, United States (19), $60,677 70-70-73-73—286 +2 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia (19), $60,677 68-74-71-73—286 +2 Tommy Fleetwood, England (19), $60,677 70-70-76-70—286 +2 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark (19), $60,677 72-69-77-68—286 +2 Matthieu Pavon, France (19), $60,677 71-65-72-78—286 +2 Michael Thorbjornsen, United States (19), $60,677 68-70-74-74—286 +2 Robert Macintyre, Scotland (16), $49,190 68-70-73-76—287 +3 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (16), $49,190 74-69-72-72—287 +3 Cameron Young, United States (16), $49,190 73-69-71-74—287 +3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa (13), $40,674 70-68-77-73—288 +4 Wyndham Clark, United States (13), $40,674 72-69-73-74—288 +4 Tom McKibbin, Northern Ireland (13), $40,674 70-71-74-73—288 +4 Collin Morikawa, United States (13), $40,674 70-72-74-72—288 +4 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei (13), $40,674 73-70-74-71—288 +4 Brian Campbell, United States (11), $32,138 73-69-78-69—289 +5 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico (11), $32,138 68-73-72-76—289 +5 Garrick Higgo, South Africa (11), $32,138 69-69-71-80—289 +5 Michael Kim, United States (11), $32,138 71-72-75-71—289 +5 Chris Kirk, United States (11), $32,138 73-70-78-68—289 +5 Luke Donald, England (8), $27,014 67-74-73-76—290 +6 Brian Harman, United States (8), $27,104 71-72-76-71—290 +6 Max Homa, United States (8), $27,104 73-64-76-77—290 +6 Justin Lower, United States (8), $27,104 69-73-75-73—290 +6 David Puig, Spain (8), $27,104 71-72-68-79—290 +6 Sam Stevens, United States (8), $27,104 70-68-77-75—290 +6 Tyrrell Hatton, England (0), $27,104 68-73-72-77—290 +6 Austin Eckroat, United States (7), $24,297 72-70-77-72—291 +7 Sergio Garcia, Spain (7), $24,297 75-68-79-69—291 +7 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark (7), $24,297 68-74-75-74—291 +7 Stephan Jaeger, Germany (6), $24,240 67-75-76-74—292 +8 Tom Kim, South Korea (6), $23,940 71-72-75-75—293 +9 Bud Cauley, United States (6), $23,655 74-69-77-74—294 +10 Elvis Smylie, Australia (0), $23,655 70-73-77-74—294 +10 Byeong Hun An, South Korea (5), $23,420 69-73-79-76—297 +13

