Natasha Howard, Olivia Miles lead Lynx to win over Mystics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 10 of her 21…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, Olivia Miles scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx rallied from a 12-point deficit Wednesday night to beat the Washington Mystics 78-76.

Kayla McBride made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for the Lynx (14-4).

Miles hit a step-back jumper that cut Minnesota’s deficit to a point with 3:32 to play. After a Mystics timeout, the Lynx forced a shot-clock violation before Miles fed Howard for a wide-open layup that made it 72-71 — Minnesota’s first lead since 17-16 — and hit a 3 with 1:07 remaining that made it 78-74.

McBride hit the last of her four first-half 3-pointers with 1.1 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 40-all at halftime, but the Lynx made just 3 of 16 (19%) from the field in the third and trailed 65-53 with seven minutes to play.

Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve has 378 career wins, one behind Mike Thibault for most in WNBA history.

Washington (8-8) had won their last three.

MECURY 111, FEVER 109

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahleah Copper made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points, and Phoenix beat Indiana after Fever star Caitlin Clark left with a back injury in the third quarter.

Clark had 19 points and eight assists in 20 minutes the Fever (10-8). Clark, who was a game-time decision due to a lingering back issue, left with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Alyssa Thomas had 24 points and eight assists, and DeWanna Bonner scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter for the Mercury (6-13). Valeriane Ayayi had a career-high 19 points and rookie Noemie Brochant added 12 points, nine assists and a season-high three steals.

Boston was called for a flagrant foul with 2:12 left in the game and the Fever trailing by two. Copper made the ensuing free throws and Ayayi hit two foul shots to make it 104-98 seven seconds later.

SKY 101, FIRE 78

CHICAGO (AP) — Skylar Diggins had 15 points to lead seven Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat Portland to snap a six-game losing streak.

Sydney Taylor and Jacy Sheldon each scored 14 points for the Sky (5-12), Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Azura Stevens finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Gabriela Jaquez and Aicha Coulibaly each scored 10 points.

Megan Gustafson led the Fire (8-10) with 17 points and Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 13. Emily Engstler and Carla Leite added 10 points apiece.

Gustafson hit a short floater that made it 50-all with 5:56 left in the third quarter but Diggins had eight points as the Sky scored 15 of the next 17 to take control for good.

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